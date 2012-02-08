Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB-' rating to the proposed $900 million secured term loan due 2017 of Flying
Fortress Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of International Lease Finance Corp.
(ILFC; BBB-/Stable/--). ILFC will guarantee the loan. ILFC has
indicated that it will use the proceeds from the
loan to refinance upcoming debt maturities and for general corporate purposes.
"We base our 'BBB-' issue rating primarily on our view of ILFC's credit
quality and satisfactory collateral coverage, but a lack of a direct security
interest in the underlying aircraft," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Betsy Snyder.
Securing the facility is the stock of Flying Fortress's subsidiaries that will
own a portfolio of 62 aircraft (through individual aircraft-owning entities).
"Although the lenders will not have a direct security interest in the aircraft
or leases, we believe the share pledge would likely put the lenders in a
better position in a bankruptcy scenario than general unsecured creditors,"
Ms. Snyder continued.
In our modeling of a hypothetical ILFC bankruptcy for purposes of estimating
stressed collateral coverage, we judged that the company would most likely
reorganize and not liquidate. This is because we believe that the cause of
default would more likely be a failure to meet substantial upcoming debt
maturities ($3 billion in 2012, not including the effect of the proposed
transaction, and $4 billion in 2013), rather than a material deterioration in
operations. In addition, we believe ILFC would be able to reduce its mostly
unsecured debt in a bankruptcy reorganization.
The aircraft portfolio that Flying Fortress owns consists of a mix of Boeing
Co. (60%) and Airbus SAS aircraft (40%), as well as a mix of narrowbody (34%)
and widebody aircraft (66%). About 40% of the portfolio are modern, liquid
aircraft, including the Airbus A320 and A330 families and Boeing 737 Next
Generation and 777-200ER. This is a lower proportion of high-quality aircraft
than in some of ILFC's previous secured debt transactions, and the portfolio
is overweighted to widebodies, which tend to be more expensive and difficult
to repossess and re-lease to new airline customers than are narrowbody planes.
The average age of the portfolio is 13.4 years, older than for previous
transactions. The 27 lessees are also less diversified, although the largest,
Air France (20%), has fairly solid credit quality. The average remaining lease
term is 3.2 years.
Not all of the aircraft related to this facility are currently registered in
countries that have ratified the Cape Town convention (an international
agreement that standardizes and strengthens creditor rights, with respect to
aircraft and certain other collateral). This is not a factor, however, because
the stock pledges are ineligible to be filed with the international registry
that the convention set up.
ILFC has indicated that it expects the initial loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of
the loan to be 54%, based on an appraised value of the aircraft of about $1.65
billion (using an appraised "base value," which assumes a balance of supply
and demand). The basis for the appraisal values ILFC obtained was for aircraft
without leases attached.
Although the lenders will not have a direct interest in the aircraft, we
estimated LTV coverage as if the aircraft were direct collateral. When we
applied this methodology in analyzing collateral coverage, we focused on base
values for more liquid, highly marketable aircraft and current market values
(currently somewhat lower) for aircraft with what we view as less-favorable
remarketing prospects. The initial LTV using those values would be about 59%.
Applying stresses to simulate an ILFC bankruptcy, we estimate that the value
of the aircraft in the subsidiaries would cover debt (assuming no
amortization) by about 1.1x. There is no scheduled amortization until
maturity. However, a maintenance covenant requires ILFC to maintain LTV of at
least 63%, measured quarterly, based on semiannual appraisals. Paying down
debt or adding collateral, subject to certain restrictions, can satisfy the
covenant.
ILFC also has the right to substitute or sell aircraft from the portfolio if
the LTV test and other restrictions, including aircraft and lessee
concentration limits, are met. This could cause the collateral pool to become
somewhat less favorable over time, although the LTV maintenance covenant
provides some protection against adverse changes over time.
The ratings on Los Angeles-based ILFC reflect the company's position as one of
the two largest aircraft lessors globally and its significant progress in
addressing large debt maturities in 2011 and 2012. In addition, we expect the
company to continue its satisfactory cash generation as the aviation market
improves gradually. The rating also factors in ILFC's remaining substantial
debt maturities in 2013, exposure to the cyclical and competitive global
airline industry, and capital intensity and operating leverage (two common
characteristics of the aircraft leasing business). We categorize ILFC's
business risk profile as "satisfactory," its financial risk profile as
"significant," and its liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria.
Our rating on ILFC currently includes one notch for potential support from
ILFC's ultimate parent, American International Group Inc. (AIG). AIG provided
support in 2008 and 2009 by lending ILFC money to meet debt maturities. On
Sept. 1, 2011, ILFC Holdings Inc. (a recently created holding company,
unrated) filed an IPO registration statement with the SEC. Prior to the
planned IPO, a subsidiary of AIG will transfer its shares of ILFC to ILFC
Holdings. The filing states that AIG has determined that ILFC is not one of
its core businesses and that AIG plans to sell at least 20% of its interest in
ILFC.
The outlook on the ILFC corporate credit rating is stable. We believe that
recent financings, in combination with expected cash from operations, should
be sufficient to meet ILFC's 2012 debt maturities. However, 2013 maturities
still exceed expected cash from operations by more than $1 billion. We could
raise the rating if the company is able to match future debt maturities and
capital expenditures with annual cash from operations and revolver
availability, if debt to capital remains less than 75%, and if funds from
operations to debt improves to about 15%. Although less likely, we could lower
our ratings on the company if we sense an increased uncertainty about ILFC's
ability to repay upcoming debt maturities with new borrowings, proceeds from
asset sales, and internal cash generation; or if we feel AIG is less likely to
provide supplementary cash infusions, if needed. If AIG goes ahead with the
IPO of ILFC, we will no longer be able be include one notch of support under
our criteria. However, we may raise the stand-alone credit profile of ILFC to
reflect its improved liquidity position and if we expect that the company will
maintain moderate leverage. This could offset that one notch of support.
RATINGS LIST
International Lease Finance Corp.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Flying Fortress Inc.
$900 mil. secured term loan due 2017 BBB-