Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' issue-level rating to Freeport McMorRan Copper & Gold Inc.'s
proposed senior unsecured notes. The company is planning to issue the notes in
three-, five- and 10-year tranches. They are being issued under its shelf
registration for well-known and seasoned issuers filed on Feb. 8, 2012.
The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all
of Freeport's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness.
The company intends to use the proceeds from this offering to redeem a portion
of its 8.375% senior notes due 2017.
Our 'BBB' rating and stable outlook on Freeport reflect the combination of
what we consider its "satisfactory" business risk and "modest" financial risk
profiles, as our criteria define the terms. Freeport is the world's
second-largest copper producer, with 3.7 billion pounds of copper production
in 2011. Its Indonesia-based Grasberg operation is one of the world's
lowest-cost copper mines because of its favorable geology, high ore grades,
low operating costs, and meaningful gold production. Freeport also benefits
from a favorable production pipeline. The risks of operating in Indonesia and
other developing countries, and the inherent volatility of a commodities
business, partially offset these strengths.
We expect the company to maintain its modest financial risk profile, supported
by high cash balances, strong financial metrics and liquidity, and robust cash
flow, driven by high copper and gold prices. Copper and gold prices, despite
weakness in Europe and slowing in China, will likely remain high enough over
the next couple of years to support Freeport's aggressive capital program and
a dividend payout of about $1.25 billion annually, without the need for
additional borrowings. We expect that the company will continue to maintain a
relatively conservative and balanced financial policy, which should help
mitigate the country risk for its Indonesian operations and commodity price
volatility. We expect credit measures to remain strong for the rating, with
the ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA less than 1x, and the ratio of adjusted
funds from operations (FFO) to total debt greater than 100%. Although the
company has returned cash to shareholders through increased dividends, it has
also reduced debt by more than $3.5 billion since the beginning of 2009. Its
adjusted debt was about $4.8 billion, and cash balances were about the same
level, at Dec. 31, 2011.
RATINGS LIST
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Stable/--
Rating assigned
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc.
Senior unsecured
notes due 2015, 2017, and 2022 BBB