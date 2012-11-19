Overview
-- Google Inc.'s revenues have risen 45% (including acquisitions)
in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012, with net income of $2.2 billion, and the
company ended the quarter with about $46 billion of cash and securities.
-- We raised the corporate credit rating to `AA' from `AA-' and removed
the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed on Aug. 21, 2012. The
outlook is stable.
-- At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the
company.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
sustain its leadership position in online search, display, and advertising and
will generate profitable growth in emerging market places.
Rating Action
On Nov. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Mountain View, Calif.-based Google Inc. to `AA' from `AA-'.
We removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive
implications on Aug. 21, 2012. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-1+'
short-term rating on the company. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects Google's strong operating performance, albeit in a
challenging and evolving market, while it continues to maintain exceptional
liquidity, a conservative financial policy, and a minimal financial risk
profile.
The ratings on search-based advertising service provider Google Inc. reflect
its "minimal" financial risk profile, its "strong" business risk profile, and
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' belief that the company will maintain the
technical, managerial, and financial wherewithal to adapt to evolving markets
and modes of delivery. Operating lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA is below 0.5x.
For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, revenues approached $37 billion, up
36%. Google has solidified its position as the leading Internet search engine
(with a global market share of about 60%) and is actively exploring other
revenue opportunities in mobile, display, video, and hosted solutions.
Standard & Poor's expects that the search, mobile advertising, and display
(including video) businesses will continue to demonstrate healthy growth over
the long term, as consumers spend more time online and marketers increasingly
shift advertising budgets toward online channels. In addition, Google's
revenues are not concentrated in specific geographies, customers, or vertical
markets. EBITDA margins are high and relatively stable--in the 40% area--due
to its limited fixed-cost structure.
We see key risks facing Google to be the evolving nature of its markets,
competitive challenges from new entrants and well-established firms, and
revenues that could be increasingly correlated to economic cycles as Internet
advertising matures. However, we believe that the company's robust technology
and data create a competitive advantage difficult to replicate in the
intermediate term. While total ad spending follows the business cycle, we
expect secular growth in Google's markets to offset cyclical effects,
especially if its efforts in high-growth areas, such as mobile advertising,
continues to be successful.
Google's competitive advantage includes:
-- Leading technology and a low infrastructure cost structure;
-- Intellectual and financial capital, which we believe will allow it to
effectively compete with potential new entrants; and
-- The ability to capitalize on its search advertising revenues and
engineering expertise to explore new businesses and opportunities.
We expect research and development (R&D) expense to remain in the 9% to 10%
area and capital expenditures to stay below 5% (the majority related to IT
infrastructure investments). We also expect potential acquisitions to be of
moderate size, intended to expand current capabilities. Recent acquisitions
include YouTube, which provided a foothold in the fast-growing online video
advertising market; DoubleClick Inc., which further expanded the company's
online advertising business beyond paid search to display advertising; and
AdMob, which expanded its mobile advertising capability.
The acquisition of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc. (MMI) in a cash-based
transaction valued at $12.5 billion provided Google access to Motorola's base
of more than 17,000 issued patents, including those related to wireless
technology, which could enhance its mobile capabilities. Despite entering the
handset business directly, Google indicated that it would run MMI as a
separate business and maintain the openness of the Android operating system.
While MMI is currently modestly unprofitable, it does not materially alter our
view of Google's strong business risk profile. Over time, the transaction
could enhance the Android user experience, and MMI's profitability could
improve as a result of cost reduction initiatives and potential growth in
smartphone handset volumes.
Robust cash generation gives Google the flexibility to make large acquisitions
or pursue shareholder-friendly initiatives--if it chooses--without detracting
from overall credit quality. Return on capital has averaged more than 25% over
the past five years. We expect free operating cash flow ($10.7 billion
generated in 2011) to benefit from the existing investments related to
Google's data center build-out.
In our assessment, the company's management and governance is "strong,"
reflecting our view of its strategic positioning and organizational
effectiveness. Google's financial policy is conservative, including the
maintenance of a very significant net cash position and ample debt capacity.
We expect the company to size and finance any share repurchases, dividends,
and acquisitions in a manner consistent with our expectations, such that debt
to EBITDA remains at or less than 0.75x. Operating lease-adjusted leverage of
0.4x in September 2012 provides substantial debt capacity within the rating.
While litigation and regulation is an ongoing concern, we believe the company
has ample liquidity to mitigate such risks.
Liquidity
The short-term rating on Google is 'A-1+'. The following factors support
Google's "exceptional" liquidity and significant access to capital:
-- Sources of cash are likely to substantially exceed uses over the next
24 month, with cash and marketable securities totaling about $46 billion as of
Sept. 30, 2012;
-- Discretionary free cash flow has averaged $8.8 billion per year over
the past three years;
-- A committed $3 billion unsecured revolving credit facility, maturing
in June 2013; and
-- We expect Google to maintain significant net cash balances.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will sustain its
leadership position in online search, display, and advertising and will
generate profitable growth in emerging markets. Moreover, we expect Google to
maintain modest minimal leverage (below 0.75x), coupled with a conservative
strategy of largely organic growth. We could raise ratings over the
intermediate term if the company continues its strong operating performance
and successful diversification strategy, while maintaining its current
financial policy and profile. A change to a more aggressive financial policy
such that it sustains leverage in the 1x area, or significant loss of market
share due to increased competition from established or emerging competitors
could trigger a possible downgrade.
