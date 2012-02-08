-- U.S. specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. is
seeking commitments for a new $350 million senior secured term loan. The company
expects to use the proceeds, along with cash on the balance sheet, to pay down
existing senior subordinated debt.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Rockwood to 'BB+' from 'BB'
to reflect the company's strengthened leverage-related metrics and our
expectations that it will be able to at least maintain current financial
performance.
-- We are assigning '2' recovery ratings and 'BBB-' issue ratings to the
company's proposed debt, and revising the recovery rating on existing senior
secured debt to '2' from '1'. We will withdraw our ratings on the subordinated
debt following the close of the proposed transaction.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that financial policy will
support the ratings, and Rockwood's earnings and cash flow generation will be
sustained at levels consistent with the current ratings.
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised its
ratings, including the corporate credit rating, on Princeton, N.J.-based
specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Specialties Group Inc. (Rockwood) to 'BB+'
from 'BB'. At the same time, we assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating with a recovery
rating of '2', indicating our expectation for a substantial recovery (70% to
90%) in the event of a payment default, to Rockwood's proposed $350 million
first-lien senior secured term loan A. We also revised our recovery rating on
the company's existing senior secured debt to '2' from '1'. Our issue-level
rating on existing senior secured debt remains at 'BBB-'.
The outlook is stable.
We have also raised our issue rating on Rockwood's existing subordinated
debt to 'BB-' from 'B+', and maintained the recovery rating at '6', indicating
our expectations for a negligible recovery (0% to 10%) in the event of a payment
default. We will withdraw our ratings on the subordinated debt following the
close of the transaction and the expected repayment of this debt utilizing
proceeds from the proposed term loan and cash on the balance sheet. "The rating
actions reflect improvements in Rockwood's leverage-related pro forma credit
metrics and our expectation that Rockwood's satisfactory business profile and
prudent financial policy will sustain credit metrics at levels appropriate for
the ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Paul Kurias. The company's
key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was nearly 29% as of
Sept. 30, 2011--an improvement from 18% a year earlier. The improvement reflects
the reduction in debt and strengthening of EBITDA and cash flow generation,
which we believe is sustainable. We expect this ratio to remain within our range
of expectations of 25% to 30% at the current rating, or higher.
Pro forma for the proposed transaction and the debt repayment, we expect FFO
to total debt to strengthen to above 30%, providing the company with some
cushion at the rating for potential modest increases in debt or potential
operating weakness in its key overseas markets including Europe. We expect
Rockwood will continue to prudently use debt and maintain leverage at
appropriate levels after factoring in growth initiatives and any potential
shareholder rewards. We believe that the strength in the company's business
profile could offset potential risks from slowing economic growth in its
European markets including Germany, its largest market. In our base case
scenario forecasts, we anticipate that Rockwood's portfolio of specialty
businesses will continue to grow at a rate above GDP growth in its markets, and
for EBITDA margins to remain above 20%. Its last-12-month EBITDA margin as of
Sept. 30, 2011, was nearly 24%.
The ratings on Rockwood reflect our assessment of the company's financial
risk profile as "significant" and business risk profile as "satisfactory" (as
our criteria define those terms). Our assessment of Rockwood's financial risk
profile includes an expectation for a continuation of moderate financial
policies that support improved leverage metrics. We expect total adjusted debt
pro forma for the proposed transaction to be approximately $1.9 billion, a
significant reduction from $2.5 billion a year ago and $2.8 billion two years
ago. We adjust debt to include unfunded employee benefit obligations and
capitalized operating leases. We expect the company will remain prudent in its
use of debt and that its leverage, after factoring in growth initiatives and any
potential shareholder rewards, will remain at appropriate levels. The stable
outlook reflects our expectations that Rockwood will be able to maintain its
elevated EBITDA levels even in a scenario of slowing economic growth in key
markets. Our base-case economic forecast is for very modest growth rates of
about 0.6% in Germany, where the company generates more than half its revenue
and for zero growth in the Eurozone. Still, we expect Rockwood will continue its
recent trend of growth at rates well above GDP rates in its markets as it
benefits from a portfolio of specialty businesses, some of which have growth
drivers that are not linked to GDP growth. Importantly, we assume management
will support credit quality.
"At the current ratings, we do not anticipate any significant improvement in
credit quality, and it's unlikely that we would raise the ratings over the next
year," Mr. Kurias continued. "We could lower ratings if debt levels unexpectedly
increased and if revenue or earnings and cash flow unexpectedly declined by
levels exceeding the 10% decline considered in our downside scenario, so that
FFO to total debt weakened to below 20% with no prospect of immediate recovery."