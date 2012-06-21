June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three and affirmed 16 classes of JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp. series 2004-C3 (JPMCCM 2004-C3) commercial mortgage pass-through certificates. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrades reflect an increase in Fitch modeled losses across the pool, due to further deterioration of loan performance, most of which involves higher losses on the specially-serviced loans. Fitch modeled losses of 8.5% of the remaining pool; modeled losses of the original pool are at 7.4%, including losses already incurred to date. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 30.5% to $1.05 billion from $1.52 billion at issuance, due to a combination of principal repayment (29%) and realized losses (1.5%). Interest shortfalls totaling $6.2 million are currently affecting classes H through NR. Nine loans (13.7%) are fully defeased. Fitch has identified 38 loans (45.8%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes eight specially-serviced loans (10.5%). The largest contributor to modeled losses is a real estate owned (REO) portfolio (5.3% of the pool) of eight industrial/flex properties located in the greater Boston metropolitan statistical area. The loan went into maturity default in January 2010, and the Trust took title to the properties this year. A third-party manager has been hired and the special servicer is reviewing a project capital improvement plan and evaluating a leasing and disposition strategy. The second largest contributor to modeled losses is a defaulted loan (2.5%) secured by a 650-unit multifamily property located in Tampa, FL. The loan transferred to the special servicer in December 2009 as amortization was scheduled to commence and cash flow from the property could not support the higher debt service obligation. While the borrower has been making partial payments, disposition discussions with the special servicer remain ongoing. The third largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (5.7%) secured by a 310,000 square foot (sf) anchored retail center located in White Plains, NY. As of the March 2012 rent roll, occupancy at the property was approximately 82%. Cash flow declined when bankrupt A&P Supermarket (12% of the net rentable area ) vacated its space in 2011. An additional 10% of the space rolls over the next 12 months. Fitch has downgraded the following class and assigned Recovery Estimates (RE) as indicated: --$19 million class G to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 50%; --$15.2 million class H 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$20.9 million class J to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised Outlooks as indicated: --$141.9 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$44.7 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$166.1 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$421.4 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$87.3 million class A-J at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$43.6 million class B at 'Asf''; Outlook Stable; --$13.3 million class C at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$13.3 million class D at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15.2 million class E at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$15.2 million class F at 'Bsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$7.6 million class K at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$5.7 million class L at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$9.5 million class M at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$3.8 million class N at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$5.7 million class P at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$5.6 million class Q at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria