(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook for Apollo Investment Corporation (Apollo) to Negative from Stable. Approximately $1.2 billion of secured and unsecured debt is affected by this action. The Outlook revision follows several corporate announcements by Apollo today, including the replacement of the firm's Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer, the expansion of the investment mandate beyond a focus on subordinated/mezzanine financing, a dividend cut, and a potential equity raise of $200 million in the public markets or via a rights offering. Fitch has historically viewed Apollo's niche focus on larger names in the subordinated/mezzanine space as a differentiator among its peers and as an area of firm expertise. While Fitch recognized that the exposure to larger names would yield more valuation volatility over time, it has also provided more portfolio liquidity as compared to peer business development companies (BDCs), which has allowed the company to better manage its leverage ratio during times of market stress. Apollo's announced plan to focus on the more traditional middle market space represents a shift in strategy into a market already penetrated by peer BDCs. Therefore, rating stability will be dependent upon the company's ability to compete effectively in the space and build an attractive track record over time. In addition, rating stability will be driven by Fitch's assessment of the new management team's ability to execute on the planned strategy, including developing enhanced stability in net investment income, reduced valuation volatility, and solid asset quality, while retaining access to the debt and equity markets for growth capital. Apollo's potential equity raise of $200 million could provide seed capital with which the company can begin to execute on its broader investment strategy. Still, the company's stock is currently trading below net asset value and Fitch believes an inability to deploy proceeds into accretive investment opportunities over the near term could impact the company's ability to access the equity markets in the future. Fitch has always viewed Apollo's relationship with Apollo Global Management, LLC (AGM) positively, and AGM's intention to backstop up to $50 million of a potential rights offering strengthens the view of the implicit, and now explicit, support provided by the global asset manager. Fitch views the announced dividend cut from $0.28 per share to $0.20 per share as positive, as it will realign the run-rate core earnings of the company with the distribution and prevent further net asset value erosion. However, Fitch would not view a future increase in the dividend favorably unless it was accompanied by increased and stabilized earnings levels. Rating stability is expected near term, and Fitch will assess the impact of today's corporate announcements over the next 12-18 months. Still, negative rating action could occur more quickly should there be an inability to deploy investment capital into accretive middle market investments, an extended increase in leverage above the targeted range resulting from increased borrowings or material unrealized depreciation, deterioration in portfolio asset quality, and/or a decline in cash income coverage of the current dividend below 100%. Apollo is an externally managed BDC organized on Feb. 2, 2004. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had investments in 67 portfolio companies and $2.9 billion in assets. Apollo's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. Fitch's existing ratings for Apollo are as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Secured Debt 'BBB'; --Unsecured Debt 'BBB-'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)