June 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded the notes issued by Emblem Finance Company No. 2 Limited (Emblem No. 2) as follows: --CLP5,082,000,000 credit-linked notes to 'BB+sf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable. The downgrade follows Fitch's downgrade of the swap counterparty to the transaction, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (rated 'A+'; Rating Watch Negative by Fitch). Fitch applied the three-risk matrix under Fitch's current credit-linked note (CLN) criteria, 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', dated Feb. 22, 2012. The rating considers the credit quality of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as swap counterparty, Votorantim Participacoes S.A.'s (VPAR) current Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook, and HSBC Holdings Plc subordinated notes as the eligible investments (rated 'AA-' by Fitch). The Rating Outlook reflects the Outlook on the main risk driver, VPAR, which is the lowest rated risk-presenting entity. The rating addresses the likelihood that investors will receive full and timely payments of interest as well as the stated balance of principal by the legal final maturity date, as per the transaction's governing documents. Payments of interest and principal will be made in U.S. dollar (USD) amounts adjusted according to both the prevailing value of the Unidad de Fomento (UF) and the CLP/USD exchange rate. Emblem No. 2 is a credit-linked structure designed to provide credit protection on the reference entity, VPAR, with a reference amount of USD10 million. The credit protection is arranged through a credit default swap (CDS) between the issuer and the swap counterparty, JPMorgan Chase & Co. The CDS is collateralized by HSBC Holdings Plc subordinated notes as the eligible investments issued by HSBC Holdings Plc. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the swap counterparty and the public domain. Applicable Criteria & Related Research: --'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes' (Feb. 22, 2012); --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (May 30, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions