June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to Petroleos Mexicanos'
(Pemex) USD1.75 billion 5.50% proposed notes issuance due June 27, 2044. The
notes are guaranteed by Pemex-Exploracion y Produccion, Pemex-Refinacion and
Pemex-Gas y Petroquimica Basica. Proceeds from the notes are expected to be used
for capital expenditures and refinancing needs.
Pemex's ratings reflect its linkage to the government of Mexico and the
company's fiscal importance to the sovereign. The ratings also reflect the
company's solid pretax income, export-oriented profile, sizable hydrocarbon
reserves and its domestic market position. The ratings are tempered by Pemex's
significant adjusted debt levels, historical negative net worth position that
was reversed following the adoption of IFRS in January 2012, substantial tax
burden, large capital investment requirements, and exposure to political
interference risk.
As a state-owned entity, Pemex's ratings are linked to the credit profile of
Mexico, which foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings are 'BBB' and
'BBB+', respectively. Pemex is the nation's largest company and one of its major
sources of funds. Over the past five years, its transfers to the government have
averaged 55% over sales or 125% of operating income. As a result, Pemex's
balance sheet has weakened and was reflected by a negative net worth which was
reversed in the first quarter of 2012 with IFRS adoption. Despite pari passu
treatment with sovereign debt in the past, Pemex's debt lacks an explicit
