Nov 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its
recovery rating on W&T Offshore Inc.'s senior unsecured debt to '4',
indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default, from '3'. The issue-level rating on W&T's unsecured debt
remains 'B' (same as the corporate credit rating).
The lower recovery expectation reflects the company's increased borrowing base
and commitment amounts, which were raised in November 2012 to $725 million
from $575 million.
The ratings on Houston-based W&T reflect our assessment of the company's
"vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on W&T
incorporate the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical
oil and gas industry, geographic concentration in the high-risk offshore Gulf
of Mexico, weak internal reserve replacement measures, and current softness in
natural gas prices. Our ratings also reflect W&T's "adequate" liquidity,
management's long operating history in the Gulf of Mexico, current healthy oil
prices, and a well-balanced production mix between crude oil and natural gas.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil
And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012
-- Recovery Price Deck For Exploration And Production Companies Revised,
Sept. 14, 2012
Temporary telephone contact numbers: Stephen Scovotti (347-839-0615); Marc
Bromberg (347-573-0897)
RATINGS LIST
W&T Offshore Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
Recovery Rating Revised
To From
Senior unsecured debt B B
Recovery rating 4 3