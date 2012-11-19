Nov 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it revised its recovery rating on W&T Offshore Inc.'s senior unsecured debt to '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default, from '3'. The issue-level rating on W&T's unsecured debt remains 'B' (same as the corporate credit rating). The lower recovery expectation reflects the company's increased borrowing base and commitment amounts, which were raised in November 2012 to $725 million from $575 million. The ratings on Houston-based W&T reflect our assessment of the company's "vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings on W&T incorporate the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas industry, geographic concentration in the high-risk offshore Gulf of Mexico, weak internal reserve replacement measures, and current softness in natural gas prices. Our ratings also reflect W&T's "adequate" liquidity, management's long operating history in the Gulf of Mexico, current healthy oil prices, and a well-balanced production mix between crude oil and natural gas. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 14, 2012 -- Recovery Price Deck For Exploration And Production Companies Revised, Sept. 14, 2012 Temporary telephone contact numbers: Stephen Scovotti (347-839-0615); Marc Bromberg (347-573-0897) RATINGS LIST W&T Offshore Inc. Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- Recovery Rating Revised To From Senior unsecured debt B B Recovery rating 4 3