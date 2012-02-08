Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Windsor, Conn-based SS&C Technology Inc.'s Feb. 5 announcement that it is considering a competing bid for U.K.-based GlobeOp Financial Services, a financial technology provider to the hedge fund industry, does not affect our view of the ratings or outlook. SS&C did not specify the potential financing source for the acquisition but commented that it is considering all options, including a possible cash offer.

We believe that the acquisition, if completed, could strengthen SS&C's business risk profile through potential market share gains and operational synergies given its similar product and end-market focus. We believe that the company has incremental debt capacity of up to about 3x EBITDA on a sustained basis without affecting the rating. The proposed acquisition, if financed mostly with debt and at a moderate premium to the competing bid, would likely increase peak leverage to the mid- to high-4x range versus the mid-1x level as of the September quarter.

On the other hand, it may not proceed with any bid or it could include a significant equity component, resulting in a much more moderate impact on its financial profile-or none at all. We will continue to monitor SS&C's interest in GlobeOp and will reassess the rating if appropriate.