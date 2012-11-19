(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB) has maintained its stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+' and the "very high" likelihood that the government of Brazil would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support in the event of financial distress. -- We are affirming our 'BBB/A-2' issuer credit ratings on Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB) and our 'brAAA' national scale rating on the bank's operating subsidiary, Ativos S.A. Securitizadora de Creditos Financeiros. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains stable. -- We believe that the bank will likely retain its "very strong" business position, despite losing exclusivity in payroll contracts. Rating Action On Nov. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB/A-2' ratings on Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB). At the same time, we affirmed the 'brAAA' national scale rating on the bank's operating subsidiary Ativos S.A. Securitizadora de Creditos Financeiros. The outlook on the long-term ratings remains stable. The bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'. Rationale The ratings on BdB reflects the bank's "very strong" (as our criteria define the term) business position, "moderate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "adequate" funding and liquidity, compared with other banks in Brazil's financial system. We consider BdB as a government-related entities (GRE), based on our criteria, since the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency rating BBB/Stable/A-2, local currency rating A-/Stable/A-2) is the majority owner. We believe there is a "very high" likelihood that the government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to BdB if the bank experiences financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for GREs, we base our rating approach on our view of the following: -- The bank's "very important" role for the government of Brazil. BdB has a key role, in our view, in promoting the agricultural sector. And given the bank's strong share in terms of deposits and assets in Brazil's financial system, we believe that a default or credit stress of the bank could have a significant systemic impact on the local economy; and -- The bank's "very strong" link with the government. A considerable deterioration in BdB's creditworthiness would significantly affect the government's reputation, since the government is publicly associated with the bank through a high degree of control. In addition, as BdB's major shareholder, the government has strong influence on the bank's strategic and business plans. The 'bbb' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the economic and industry risk in Brazil, where BdB operates. The indicative BICRA for Brazil is group '4', according to our criteria. One of the factors we base the BICRA group on is our evaluation of economic risk. In our opinion, economic improvements and cautious fiscal and monetary policies have added to the flexibility the Brazilian economic authorities have to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions from the current expansionary phase in Brazil. We believe that these potential risks remain manageable, and a proactive stance from the central bank has contained them. With regard to industry risk, sound regulation, the regulators' good track record, and a high and stable share of core deposits support the Brazilian banking industry. At the same time, we consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive in our assessment. We consider BdB's business position to be "very strong." BdB is the largest financial institution in Latin America, with reported consolidated assets of Brazilian real (R$) 1.1 trillion as of September 2012. The bank had 19.6% of total loans as of September 2012 in Brazil's financial system and 28% of total deposits as of June 2012. BdB has the largest distribution network in Brazil, with presence even in small towns with remote locations. Moreover, the bank's business activities are widely diversified: it operates as a universal (multipurpose) bank that provides a full range of banking products and services to the public and private sectors either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries. These products and services include rural, industrial, commercial, and consumer lending, as well as trade financing, leasing, credit cards, investment banking, asset management, insurance, pension fund management, and capital market services. Our assessment of the bank's "very strong" business stability is based on its strong franchise in Brazil, its wide distribution network, and its diverse product offering. As a public bank, BdB has a very important role as an agent of public policies. And as the largest financier of Brazil's agribusiness (which is one of the main sectors of the country's economy), the bank represents a link between the government and the rural sector, and it acts in all segments and stages of the industry's productive chain. BdB has limited competition in this segment because it offers highly competitive rates and long-term funding in order to promote the sector. The bank's strong competitive position in payroll deductible loans, particularly for civil servants, also provides sound stability for the business. However, at the beginning of October 2012, BdB agreed to end exclusivity contracts that prohibited some of its clients from acquiring payroll-deductible loans from other banks. Although civil servants will now have the option to move their payroll loans to other banks, we consider BdB's wide distribution network and presence in the government's main offices as a strong competitive advantage that will somewhat mitigate the negative impact of this change. In addition, we believe that BdB's competitive rates and strong customer focus should help the bank maintain its very strong position in this segment. BdB's management has proven execution capabilities and is a stable team. In addition, the team has adequate tools to manage risks. However, as a GRE, the bank could be exposed to influence from the government that diminishes its ability to manage its strategy in a purely business-orientated manner. This said, we don't expect the government's influence to result in a significant deterioration of BdB's credit quality. We assess BdB's capitalization as "moderate." Our projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification ranges from 5.5% to 6.5% for the next 18 months. This reflects a base case scenario that incorporates lending growth of about 19% for 2012 and 17% in 2013, a decrease in net interest margin that results in a return on assets (ROA) of 1.1% in 2012 and 1.2% in 2013, maintenance of asset quality, and a 40% dividend payout for both 2012 and 2013. BdB has adequate quality of capital, in our view, with common equity representing 100% of capital used for the RAC calculation. Although BdB's ROA has been lower than its local peers', it partly reflects the higher proportion of payroll loans in the bank's loan portfolio and, to a lesser extent, the agribusiness loans, which provide lower spreads. However, BdB's earnings have been sustainable, given the good diversification. Net interest income represents 53.3% of earnings as of September 2012, providing additional flexibility in the context of decreasing interest rates. The three-year average earnings buffer (average including 2011 and our forecast for 2012 and 2013) reached 3.06%, providing adequate earnings capacity to support continue growth while maintaining the capitalization levels. We assess BdB's risk position as "adequate," primarily based on our view that the RAC ratio properly captures the risks of the bank's assets. We consider the diversification of the loan portfolio to be sound in terms of both single customer concentration, given the bank's lower focus on large corporates, and geographic diversification, based on the large distribution network. BdB has a highly pulverized lending portfolio, with its largest 10 exposures representing less than 10% of total exposures. Although BdB is concentrated in payroll loans, we consider these loans to have sound asset quality characteristics. The bank is also concentrated in the agribusiness segment, which exposes it to risks related to weather conditions and commodity prices, but its good diversification across agricultural subsectors and the fact insurance covers 60% of crop exposures provide adequate mitigation for these risks. As a result, BdB's asset quality metrics compare strongly with Brazil's banking industry average and with those of the bank's immediate peers in Brazil. We consider BdB's funding to be "above average" and its liquidity as "adequate." The bank's nationwide distribution network and strong market position allow it to have the largest deposit bases in Brazil, which represents a competitive advantage, given the deposits' stability and relatively low cost, compared with other funding sources. The bank held 28% of the system's total deposits as of June 2012. In addition, BdB sources a high percentage of its total deposits from the government, either as payment of government employee salaries, judicial deposits, or payment to government service providers. As of September 2012, total deposits represented 60% of the bank's total funding base (including repurchase agreements), with the remainder comprising repurchase agreements (25%), and domestic lending, foreign borrowing, subordinated debt (15%). Similar to other banks operating in Brazil, BdB uses government securities as its main instrument for managing liquidity. As of September 2012, highly liquid assets (excluding third party repurchase agreements and private bonds) represented 10% of total assets and 21% of total deposit; and they represented 12% of total assets and 25% of total deposit when including 50% of private bonds. Outlook The stable outlook on BdB reflects the outlook on the long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating on Brazil. We expect that the ratings on BdB will move in tandem with the foreign currency ratings on Brazil. Given the bank's SACP of 'bbb+' and our assessment of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary sovereign support, any upgrade or downgrade of the sovereign should be followed by a similar rating action on BdB. 