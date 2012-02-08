-- U.S.-based Spanish language radio and TV broadcaster Spanish
Broadcasting completed the issuance of $275 million of 12.5% senior secured
first-lien notes due 2017.
-- We expect the company to use proceeds, along with cash on hand, to
refinance its existing senior secured credit facilities due June 2012.
-- Because the refinancing extends Spanish Broadcasting's maturity
profile, we are revising our 'B-' rating outlook on the company to stable from
negative.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of low single-digit
revenue growth in 2012, and the continued generation of modest discretionary
cash flow.
Feb 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised its rating outlook
on Coconut Grove, Fla.-based Spanish Broadcasting System Inc. (SBS) to
stable from negative. We affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the
company.
At the same time, we affirmed our issue-level rating on SBS's 12.5% notes at
'B-' (the same level as the 'B-' corporate credit rating). The recovery rating
on this debt remains at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to
70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. We also
affirmed our 'CCC' issue rating on SBS's preferred stock.
In addition, we withdrew our issue-level and recovery ratings on the company's
existing senior secured credit facility due June 2012, which will be
refinanced with proceeds from the new notes.
"In our opinion, the refinancing transaction extends the debt maturity profile
of SBS, although liquidity will decline following the transaction because of
higher interest expense, and credit metrics will remain weak," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Michael Altberg.
Our 'B-' rating on SBS reflects our expectation that EBITDA coverage of cash
interest pro forma for the transaction would be very thin, and that
discretionary cash flow would only be modestly positive in 2012 on account of
higher interest expense. We consider the company's business risk profile as
"vulnerable" (as per our criteria) based on the cyclicality of advertising
demand, SBS's significant cash flow concentration in a few large U.S. Hispanic
markets, competition from much larger rivals, and continued (albeit narrowing)
losses at MegaTV. These factors more than offset the company's healthy EBITDA
margins and favorable Hispanic demographic trends.
SBS's financial risk profile is "highly leveraged," in our view, because of
the company's high pro forma fully adjusted debt (including preferred stock
and accrued dividends)-to-EBITDA ratio of 10.2x as of Sept 30, 2011. The
10.75% series B preferred stock becomes putable to SBS in October 2013. We
believe there is a high likelihood that, absent asset sales that allow the
company to reduce leverage, it could prove difficult for the company to redeem
the preferred when it is put to the company. Failure to redeem the preferred
would not cross-default to the new secured debt; however, it would trigger a
voting rights event, which, among other things, would prevent the company from
incurring additional debt. If not remedied, SBS would not be able to refinance
the new notes when they come due in 2017.
SBS owns and operates 21 radio stations with significant revenue concentration
in three markets--New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami--which are highly
competitive markets for Hispanic radio and general media. Key competition
includes affiliates of Univision, which has significantly greater scale and
resources. In addition, the company owns and operates three TV stations under
its MegaTV network. MegaTV distributes programming through affiliation,
programming, and local marketing agreements to non-owned TV stations and
satellite operators. MegaTV has reduced, but not eliminated, its EBITDA
losses. Given SBS's growth-related investments in programming and personnel,
under our base case scenario we expect operating losses to continue to narrow
at MegaTV, though we expect network EBITDA to remain slightly negative for
full-year 2012.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Liquidity Descriptors for Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: Michael Altberg, New York (1) 212-438-3950;
michael_altberg@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Deborah Kinzer, New York (1) 212-438-5229;
deborah_kinzer@standardandpoors.com
Research Contributor: Barkha Punjabi, Mumbai;
bpunjabi@crisil.com