BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) June 21, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary 'A' ratings to CCR Inc. MT-100 Payment Rights Master Trust's series 2012-A, 2012-B, and 2012-C notes. The note issuances are securitizations of all current and future U.S. dollar-denominated DPRs resulting from BCP's international financial operations with the majority representing payments to its clients for goods exported from Peru. The payment orders may be facilitated through Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication MT100 messages, in addition to the use of the Fedwire, CHIPS, or book transfer payment systems. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of June 21, 2012. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of: -- Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP's) ability to generate the specific flow of receivables that are being securitized; -- The transaction's supportive structural features; and -- Our view of sovereign interference risk. The supportive structural features include the credit enhancement through overcollateralization. The transaction also benefits from a cash-sharing mechanism, early amortization triggers, and features that mitigate sovereign interference through the use of both offshore lockbox accounts and designated depository banks. Moreover, the transaction benefits from a true sale of the assets to an offshore special-purpose vehicle. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED Series Rating Amount (mil. $) 2012-A A TBD 2012-B A TBD 2012-C A TBD TBD-To be determined.