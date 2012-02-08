Feb 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating on secured debt due in 2017 ($525 million outstanding) issued by SteelRiver Transmission Company LLC (SRTC), as follows: --$562 million senior secured notes at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Regulation Provides Revenue Stability: The underlying project company, Trans Bay Cable LLC (TBC), is treated as a regulated utility by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). FERC permits a pass-through of TBC's costs, plus a 13.5% return on equity, irrespective of transmission availability or energy volumes. FERC regulation ensures stable and predictable cash flows. --Low Counterparty Risk: TBC is a participating transmission owner within the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), rated 'A+' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch. As part of CAISO's control area, TBC is entitled to a share of the total transmission fees collected by CAISO, effectively mitigating revenue, price, and volume risk. --Low Refinancing Risk: A balloon payment of $376 million, due at note maturity in 2017, is expected to be refinanced. Under the rating case, Fitch evaluated a stressed interest rate environment of 8.7% at refinancing and found sufficient projected cash flow to maintain or exceed the current rating category. --Favorable Operations Performance: TBC has operated at 98.7% average availability, including scheduled outages, since November 2010. Its strong initial operating performance mitigates lingering concerns about the long-term viability of its construction. In March 2010, TBC operations were delayed due to a high failure rate of certain substation parts. The project was remediated by the contractor. --Investment Grade Financial Performance: The front-loaded amortization profile maximizes payments during the rate freeze through 2013, and matches the long-term decline in revenue recovery. Under the rating case, Fitch calculates average debt service coverage of 1.42 times (x) which is in-line with the rating category. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION --Changes in the FERC regulatory treatment after the rate-freeze ends in 2013 could alter the revenue profile. --Persistent operating problems could result in negative rating action. --A change in the issuer's ownership structure could alter the rating. SECURITY The senior notes are secured by a first priority interest in all tangible and intangible assets of SRTC, including: reserve and funding accounts; intercompany note to TBC; and all equity interests in TBC. The intercompany note, a loan of a portion of the senior secured note proceeds from SRTC to TBC, is secured by a first priority interest in all tangible and intangible assets of TBC, including: all physical assets, Transmission System Rights (the primary revenue generating intangible asset of TBC); and all material agreements and accounts held by TBC, including all revenue, operating, and other agreements. CREDIT UPDATE TBC came to a settlement with a group of interveners and FERC Trial Staff in September 2011 regarding the regulated level of revenue it can recover from ratepayers. Under the settlement, FERC-approved annual revenue recovery was reduced by 5.6%. Since the lost revenues have a direct correlation to lower expenses, Fitch debt service coverage forecasts over the life of the project remain stable and consistent with prior forecasts. Fitch notes that STRC has not provided a non-consolidation opinion as to the separateness of the issuer from its owners and sponsors. The issuer has a diverse indirect ownership structure, and separateness language in the documentation suggests that the risk of SRTC consolidation with its indirect owners in a bankruptcy is limited and consistent with the rating. A change in the indirect ownership structure leading to majority control, however, would require a rating review. SRTC, the issuer, is a special purpose vehicle created solely to own 100% of TBC, the project company. TBC owns and operates a 53-mile, 400 MW capacity, high voltage direct current transmission line that runs under San Francisco Bay from Pittsburg, California into San Francisco. TBC provides an essential service, delivering up to 40% of the electricity used in the city and county of San Francisco. SRTC is indirectly owned by SteelRiver Infrastructure Fund North America LP (the Fund), an unlisted infrastructure fund. The General Partner of the Fund is SteelRiver Infrastructure Partners LP, an investment management firm, and the Limited Partners are a group of public employee and other pensions, and insurance companies in North America and Europe. Contact: Primary Analyst Cynthia Howells Director +1-212-908-0685 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Christopher Joassin Director +1-312-368-3166 Committee Chairperson Seth Lehman Senior Director +1-212-908-0755 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Rating Criteria for Availability-Based Infrastructure Projects' (June 20, 2011). 