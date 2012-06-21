June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned St
Paul, Minn.-based 3M Co.'s $1.25 billion senior unsecured five- and
10-year notes its 'AA-' rating. The company intends to use the issue proceeds
for general corporate purposes, which could include the repayment of $500
million of notes due in December 2012 and $850 million of notes due August 2013.
The 'AA-' corporate credit rating on 3M is not affected by the new notes
issue. Our ratings on the company reflect its "excellent" business risk
profile characterized by its leading market positions and good product
diversity, as well as its "modest" financial risk profile. With 2011 sales of
$29.6 billion; more than 60,000 products for the industrial, consumer,
electronics, and life-sciences markets; and a global presence, 3M can generate
solid earnings and cash flow throughout business cycles. The company excels at
developing new products and leveraging core technologies such as adhesives,
films, and abrasives, resulting in returns on capital that consistently exceed
25%. Standard & Poor's believes the broad portfolio effect of diverse end
markets, combined with a number of strong, leading brands, offsets the
competitive nature of many of its businesses. Manufacturing scale and
experience allow economies that lower costs and support margins.
The rating reflects very strong debt-protection measures, despite a slight
rise in adjusted 2011 leverage as a result of increased unfunded pension
liabilities. The company's total debt to EBITDA rose to 1.1x at year-end 2011,
compared with 1.0x in the previous year. However, that is still below the peak
of 1.4x in 2008 and within our rating threshold of 1.5x. Immediately following
this issue, leverage will rise to an estimated 1.19x. (For the complete
corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on 3M, published
March 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RAITNGS LIST
3M Co.
Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/--
New Ratings
3M Co.
Senior Unsecured
$600 mil. 2% nts due 2022 AA-
$650 mil. 1% nts due 2017 AA-
