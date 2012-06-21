June 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned St Paul, Minn.-based 3M Co.'s $1.25 billion senior unsecured five- and 10-year notes its 'AA-' rating. The company intends to use the issue proceeds for general corporate purposes, which could include the repayment of $500 million of notes due in December 2012 and $850 million of notes due August 2013. The 'AA-' corporate credit rating on 3M is not affected by the new notes issue. Our ratings on the company reflect its "excellent" business risk profile characterized by its leading market positions and good product diversity, as well as its "modest" financial risk profile. With 2011 sales of $29.6 billion; more than 60,000 products for the industrial, consumer, electronics, and life-sciences markets; and a global presence, 3M can generate solid earnings and cash flow throughout business cycles. The company excels at developing new products and leveraging core technologies such as adhesives, films, and abrasives, resulting in returns on capital that consistently exceed 25%. Standard & Poor's believes the broad portfolio effect of diverse end markets, combined with a number of strong, leading brands, offsets the competitive nature of many of its businesses. Manufacturing scale and experience allow economies that lower costs and support margins. The rating reflects very strong debt-protection measures, despite a slight rise in adjusted 2011 leverage as a result of increased unfunded pension liabilities. The company's total debt to EBITDA rose to 1.1x at year-end 2011, compared with 1.0x in the previous year. However, that is still below the peak of 1.4x in 2008 and within our rating threshold of 1.5x. Immediately following this issue, leverage will rise to an estimated 1.19x. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the full analysis on 3M, published March 30, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Performance For U.S. Semiconductor Equipment Makers Has Been Volatile, But Ratings Remain Stable, June 11, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012 -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First Quarter, April 11, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RAITNGS LIST 3M Co. Corporate Credit Rating AA-/Stable/-- New Ratings 3M Co. Senior Unsecured $600 mil. 2% nts due 2022 AA- $650 mil. 1% nts due 2017 AA- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.