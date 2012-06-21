June 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Astoria Financial
Corporation's (AFC) offering of $250 million senior unsecured notes. Fitch's
current Issuer Default Rating for AFC is 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch expects the proceeds from the five-year $250 million senior unsecured note
issuance to repay $250 million of outstanding senior unsecured notes which
mature in October of 2012. The issuance of new debt alleviates the short-term
liquidity concerns previously identified by Fitch.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly: 2Q11' (Aug. 31, 2011).
