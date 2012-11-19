Nov 19 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
lowered its corporate credit rating on Stamford, Conn.-based
Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P. to 'CCC' from 'B-'. The
outlook is negative.
We have lowered our issue-level ratings on the company's
debt by two notches in conjunction with the downgrade. Our
recovery ratings on the company's debt issues remain unchanged.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects weak operating performance in the
fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, 2012, which we expect will
continue over the near term. The company's senior leverage
ratio, as defined in its credit agreement, increased to 6.72x at
Sept. 30, 2012, from 4.78x at June 30, 2012, precipitously
narrowing the EBITDA margin of compliance to 13% from 38%. We
believe Cengage will need to amend covenants to maintain
compliance, based on our expectation that EBITDA will decline
for the remainder of its fiscal year ending June 30, 2013, and
into fiscal 2014. Also, the company has $2.08 billion of
low-cost term loans due July 2014, as well as $654 million of
long-term public debt due 2015, which are trading at what we
regard as a distressed yield. We believe that the costs of
refinancing would be prohibitive and result in interest coverage
below 1x and negative discretionary cash flow.
Our corporate credit rating on Cengage reflects our
expectation that the company will face difficulty maintaining
compliance with its senior leverage covenant and refinancing its
2014 and 2015 debt maturities. We consider the company's
business risk profile as "weak" (according to our criteria),
based on its eroding business position in U.S. higher education
and professional training publishing, and competitive obstacles
facing this business. We assess Cengage's financial risk profile
as "highly leveraged," reflecting thin interest coverage and low
discretionary cash flow compared with its debt burden, as well
as its hurdles to refinancing.
Cengage is the second largest U.S. college textbook
publisher and lacks the breadth and financial resources of
Pearson PLC, the market leader. However, Cengage has been
adversely affected by the growth of the rental textbook market,
which has increased the availability of discounted used books.
Cengage's sales to for-profit educational institutions are
declining, because these buyers are experiencing enrollment
pressures as a result of regulation that significantly tightens
their marketing practices. In addition, lower funding from state
and local governments is hurting the company's library reference
and supplemental publishing businesses.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues to decline
at a low-double-digit percent rate in fiscal 2013 while EBITDA
will likely decline over 20% due to competition from the growing
volume of used textbook rentals, declining volume to for-profit
institutions, which are shifting to lower-priced ebooks, and
pricing competition. In the key first fiscal quarter ended Sept.
30, 2012, revenue and EBITDA declined 22% and 38%, respectively.
The EBITDA drop was impacted by retailer just-in-time inventory
management practices, sharply reduced sales to a major customer,
and lower sales of higher-margined digital products. The EBITDA
margin declined to 28% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012,
from 34% over the prior 12 months; we expect it to decline to
27% in fiscal 2013.
Cengage's debt leverage is considerably higher than that of
its peers, which we view as a disadvantage in light of the
potential for increased competitive pressure. Lease-adjusted
debt to EBITDA (after amortization of prepublication costs)
increased to 10.8x in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, from
8.6x over the same period last year, due to weak operating
performance. This ratio is consistent with our indicative
financial risk threshold of more than 5x that we associate with
a "highly leveraged" financial profile. We expect that debt
leverage will remain over 10x in fiscal 2013 and 2014 due to
weak operating performance and minimal discretionary cash flow.
We expect interest coverage to remain extremely thin, and
that discretionary cash flow and EBITDA conversion to
discretionary cash flow will decline in the next two years. We
expect total interest coverage to decline to about 1x at best,
in fiscal 2013 and potentially lower in fiscal 2014 because of
weak operating performance and the higher average cost of debt.
EBITDA coverage of interest expense declined to 1.1x over the 12
months ended Sept. 30, 2012, from 1.4x over the prior 12 months,
because of weak operating performance and higher interest
expense resulting from recent refinancings. The company
generated discretionary cash flow of slightly over $100 million
in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, as working capital was a
source of funds due to the large sales decline. EBITDA
conversion to discretionary cash flow increased to roughly 20%
from 10% in the prior year period. We expect that EBITDA
conversion to discretionary cash flow will decline to roughly
10% in fiscal 2013. We believe the benefit of unfavorable
interest rate swaps expiring in July 2013 could be more than
offset by higher interest costs from additional refinancing.
Liquidity
Cengage has "weak" sources of liquidity to more than cover
its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, based on our assumption
that future refinancing costs may be prohibitive. Relevant
expectations and assumptions in our assessment of Cengage's
liquidity profile are as follows:
-- Because of Cengage's high debt burden and low
discretionary cash flow to total debt, we do not believe it can
absorb high-impact, low probability shocks.
-- The thin cushion of covenant compliance could be at
significant risk over the next year, based on our expectation of
EBITDA declines.
-- In light of debt trading levels of the company's debt
issues, we have little confidence in the company's standing in
the credit markets. We view low trading levels as posing an
incentive for the company to consider a subpar buyback or
exchange.
Liquidity sources include cash balances of $57 million as of
Sept. 30, 2012, a $225 million non-extended revolving credit
facility due July 2013, and a $300 million extended revolving
credit facility due 2017, of which the company had drawn a total
of $57 million as of Sept. 30, 2012. Cash balances supplement
seasonal working capital borrowings, which occur during the
first half of the calendar year. We expect that discretionary
cash flow will decline to roughly $50 million in fiscal 2013 and
be minimal in fiscal 2014, excluding potentially higher interest
costs resulting from additional refinancing.
Near-term debt maturities consist of $1.5 billion of the
low-cost, non-extended term loan due July 2014, $550 million
add-on term loan due July 2014, and $654 million of long-term
public debt due 2015. However, based on recent trading levels of
the company's debt, we believe that the costs of refinancing
could be prohibitive. Also, the maturity dates of both the
extended term loan due 2017 and the extended revolving credit
facility due 2017 will revert to October 2014 if more than $350
million of $402 million 10.5% senior notes due January 2015
remain outstanding as of that date.
The company has a thin 13% cushion of compliance with the
senior secured leverage covenant of 7.75x--the only financial
test, which does not step down over the life of the agreement.
We believe Cengage will need to amend covenants to maintain
compliance with them, based on our expectation that EBITDA will
keep declining.
Recovery analysis
For our complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report
on Cengage, published June 21, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that the company will
need an amendment over the next year to avoid a covenant
violation. We could lower the rating if it becomes apparent that
a covenant default will occur, or if discretionary cash flow
becomes negative, raising the specter of a default on interest.
This could occur if enrollments decline or pressure increases
from textbook rentals, and weakness in the library reference
business continues. Specifically, an EBITDA decline of 10% over
the next year would reduce pro forma EBITDA coverage of total
interest (after prepublication costs) to only 1x. We will also
continue to monitor low trading levels of the company's debt. An
increasing discount to par might suggest that a subpar exchange
offer would be among alternatives that management could
consider. We would view such a transaction as a selective
default.
We regard an upgrade or even a near-term revision of the
outlook to stable as a remote scenario, involving consistent
improvement in operating performance, a reduction in leverage,
and restoring a healthy margin of compliance with financial
covenants, none of which appear probable.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
Cengage Learning Holdings II L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--
Cengage Learning Acquisitions Inc.
Senior secured credit facs CCC+ B
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior secured notes CC CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Senior unsecured CC CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Subordinated CC CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6
Cengage Learning Holdco Inc.
Senior unsecured CC CCC
Recovery Rating 6 6