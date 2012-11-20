(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on Russia-based
Development Capital Bank OJSC (DCB) at 'B/C' and our national scale rating at
'ruA-'.
-- We are revising our assessment of DCB's capital and earnings due to
the decline in our projection of risk-adjusted capital for the bank.
-- We are therefore lowering our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on DCB
to 'b' from 'b+'.
-- We consider that our revised SACP adequately reflects DCB's high
concentration on the construction and real estate sector in Russia, so we no
longer make a one-notch negative adjustment to the rating.
-- The stable outlook on DCB reflects our view that the bank will
continue to balance high lending and funding concentrations with a strong
capital position.
Rating Action
On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Russia-based Development Capital
Bank OJSC (DCB) at 'B/C' and its national scale rating at 'ruA-'. The outlook
is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation of our ratings on DCB reflects the stability of its financial
and business profiles. In particular, DCB's capital position compares
favorably with peers', acting as a buffer against high concentration risks.
Although we believe that DCB's capital position has been slightly eroded, and
accordingly have lowered the SACP on DCB by one notch to 'b', this does not
affect the 'B' long-term rating. This is because we believe our revised SACP
adequately reflects DCB's high concentration on the construction and real
estate sector in Russia, so we no longer make a negative one-notch adjustment
to the rating.
We have revised our assessment of capital and earnings for DCB to "strong"
from "very strong," which led to lowering the SACP to 'b' from 'b+'. The
bank's risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before concentration adjustments
declined by more than 400 basis points to 16.1% at the end of 2011 from about
20% one year earlier because:
-- Customer loans growth at 50% in 2011 was higher than we expected.
Given the low granularity of the bank's portfolio and our view that
construction and real estate loans are very risky exposures, large loans to
real estate developers are likely to markedly increase our measure of
risk-weighted assets (S&P RWAs).
-- Significant losses on speculative foreign exchange positions reduced
the bank's net income in 2011 by more than Russian ruble (RUB) 500 million to
RUB113 million, thereby weakening its capacity to retain earnings in 2011.
We expect that the RAC ratio will continue to decrease over the next two
years, to below 15%. Under our base-case scenario, total adjusted capital (the
numerator of our RAC ratio) will increase at an estimated annual rate of about
15% on average, thanks to a RUB500 million capital injection by the main
shareholder planned at the beginning of 2013 and full retention of 2012 and
2013 earnings. We believe this will be insufficient to compensate for the
sustained growth in customer loans we estimated at an annual rate of about 25%
on average.
We now base our ratings on DCB on the bank's "weak" business position,
"strong" capital and earnings, "weak" risk position, "average" funding, and
"adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. DCB is a small bank
active in construction and real estate financing, with total assets of RUB14.4
billion (about $450 million) as of Dec. 31, 2011. We thus consider the bank to
be of "low" systemic importance in Russia, and accordingly do not factor into
the rating any extraordinary government support.
Outlook
The stable outlook on DCB reflects our view that the bank's strong capital
position will continue to compensate for its high lending and funding
concentrations.
We could lower the ratings if DCB's funding position deteriorated, with
increased reliance on short-term interbank funding, if its asset quality
sharply worsened, or if the liquidity buffer reduced to an insufficient level.
A breach of the regulatory requirements relating to concentration or related
parties' exposures could also prompt us to review the ratings.
A positive rating action is a remote scenario in the next 12 months. We might
raise the ratings in the longer term if the bank managed to diversify its
narrow business profile by significantly reducing its single-name and industry
concentrations and improving the diversity of its client base through organic
business growth.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions,
Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Russia, March 19, 2012
-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Development Capital Bank OJSC
Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/C
Russia National Scale ruA-/--/--
Certificate Of Deposit B/C
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)