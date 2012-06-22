June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Express Group Plc's (NEX)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and Senior Unsecured ratings at 'BBB-'.
The Outlook for the Long-term IDR remains Stable.
NEX's ratings reflect its leading position in the UK coach segment and in
the Spanish coach and bus sector. Additionally, NEX's earnings are more
diversified compared to some of its peers with it also benefitting from some
visibility in its contracted US school bus business. Although the current
environment in the US remains challenging, the recent Petermann acquisition will
likely mitigate lower operating profit from UK rail (due to loss of East Anglia
franchise).
However, the debt-funded acquisition and Fitch's revised expectations for
NEX's trading add to the agency's higher forecast of NEX's adjusted leverage
(net lease-adjusted debt to EBITDAR, using unrestricted cash only) for 2012-13
of around 3.0x (pro-forma) from 2.7x. Fitch forecasts average funds from
operations (FFO) coverage at above 5.0x in the forecast period. Despite recent
success in new franchise pre-qualification, NEX also faces uncertainty regarding
its future in the UK rail business.
NEX has continued to show improvement in performance with revenue growing
5.3% to GBP2,238m in 2011 and EBITDA margins increasing to 14.8% from 14.3%.
UK Rail saw revenue increase by 8% as a result of increased passenger
numbers. Despite earlier disappointment on the East Anglia franchise, NEX
pre-qualified for Great Western and Essex Thameside services in March 2012.
NEX's North American (NA) business showed good performance with operating profit
margin increasing to 10% in 2011 through reduced overhead and back-office costs.
Fitch anticipates limited further margin improvement.
Revenue growth in Alsa remained consistent throughout the year, mainly from
intercity coach services and urban bus, but also supported by the new Agadir
contract in Morocco. Trading within the UK bus and UK coach divisions has been
resilient, with improved margins in both businesses through cost efficiencies.
UK Bus saw the lowest YoY growth out of all segments with 2011 revenues
increasing 2.3%; however, operating profits increased 15.5% despite passenger
numbers falling 7% from 2010.
Fitch believes that conditions within NEX's UK bus and coach segments will
remain stable, if challenging, while the agency would expect the group to
continue focusing on cost control initiatives and better service planning to
mitigate consequences of measures related to the UK government's budget cuts.
Fitch also notes that NEX, similarly to peers, remains hedged to smooth out fuel
price volatility.
After the debt-funded Petermann acquisition closed in May 2012, Fitch
expects YE12 adjusted leverage to be reported above 3.0x and pro-forma adjusted
leverage around that level. A sustained adjusted leverage above 3.0x, for
example due to further debt-funded acquisitions, would be negative for the
company's ratings. However, the agency anticipates NEX's adjusted leverage to
gradually decrease despite Fitch's somewhat less robust earnings expectation for
NEX. Non-rail free cash flow (FCF) is expected to be positive in the near-term
supporting NEX's current ratings.
Liquidity remains adequate and is supported by an unrestricted cash balance
of GBP78.5m at 31 December 2011 and available undrawn committed lines of
GBP500m. This is sufficient to cover its current debt obligations of GBP54.8m
out of total debt of GBP773.2m (GBP769.2m in 2010). The company has a healthy
debt maturity profile with no major maturities until 2017 when its 7-year
GBP350m bond comes due.