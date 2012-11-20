(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 20 - A potential sale of HSBC's stake in Ping An Insurance is unlikely to reduce the group's long-term focus and exposure to China, Fitch Ratings says. We remain concerned about the build-up of risk from the bank's expansion in higher-risk markets, including China. The strategic importance of HSBC's stake in Ping An may have diminished, in our view. It may instead be more capital efficient and profitable for the group to pursue a bancassurance model in China through distribution agreements. This would be consistent with the group's strategy to reduce fragmentation that saw HSBC sell various general insurance businesses and enter into bancassurance agreements with leading insurance companies in 2012. Enhancing the control environment for some of HSBC's mainland China exposures could be another benefit if the Ping An stake is sold. We believe the group would have greater control over the risks it undertakes there if it grows organically rather than increase its exposure through minority stakes. It still has significant minority stakes in other Chinese financial institutions, in particular Bank of Communications, but also Bank of Shanghai, Industrial Bank and Yantai Bank. China remains core to the group's strategy and an important engine for earnings growth. HSBC's mainland China exposure more than doubled since 2010 to about USD115bn or 4% of assets at end-June 2012 according to our estimates. A disposal would have a positive impact on the capital ratios of HSBC and in particular its Hong Kong subsidiary. The Ping An stake is held 50% each by The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and HSBC Insurance Holdings Limited. We estimate that HSBC's consolidated total capital ratio would be at least 50bp higher if the stake is sold at just the carrying value. The impact on the core equity Tier 1 ratio would be smaller but the ratio would also benefit from a reduction in risk-weighted assets and a lower goodwill deduction. Our estimates are based on current Basel 2.5 ratios. The capital benefit could be higher under Basel III. Shares in Ping An are trading well above the USD6.4bn carrying value of the investment at end-2011. Potential gains on the sale above the carrying value would further benefit HSBC's core equity Tier 1 ratio, which was around 9.6% at end-September 2012 if Basel III was already implemented in full without taking any mitigating actions. The benefit to the Hong Kong subsidiary's regulatory capital ratios would be even more pronounced, due to the fact that the investment, which cost USD1bn is deducted 50% from core equity and 50% from supplementary capital. HSBC confirmed on 19 November 2012 that it is in discussions to sell its 15.6% stake in Ping An Insurance, which may or may not lead to a deal. Ping An is the second largest insurer in China. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)