Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Barclays Bank PLC's USD3bn 7.625%
contingent capital notes due 2022 (ISIN US06740L8C27) a final 'BBB-' rating. The
final rating is in line with the 'BBB-(EXP)' expected rating Fitch assigned to
the notes on 8 November 2012 (see "Fitch Rates Barclays Bank's Contingent
Capital Notes 'BBB-(EXP)''' at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
The notes are rated four notches below Barclays Bank's 'a' Viability Rating in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for "Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar
Securities" (published 15 December 2011). Under these criteria, Basel III
compliant Tier 2 notes with going-concern write-down or conversion triggers are
notched twice from the VR for loss severity and once or twice for
non-performance risk. The notes are notched twice for non-performance risk to
reflect the high incremental risk due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger compared with
the risk reflected in the bank's VR.
As the notes are notched from Barclays Bank's VR, their rating is primarily
sensitive to any change in the VR of Barclays Bank. The main rating drivers and
sensitivities relevant to Barclays Bank PLC's VR are outlined in "Fitch Affirms
Barclays Bank at 'A'; Stable Outlook", dated 10 October 2012 and available at
www.fitchratings.com