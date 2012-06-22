June 22 - Overview
-- Under our revised criteria, short-term and long-term ratings for
issuers are linked through liquidity descriptors, and issuers with long-term
corporate credit ratings of 'A+' that we also view as having "exceptional"
liquidity warrant short-term corporate credit ratings of 'A-1+'.
-- We have raised the short-term corporate credit ratings on U.S.
commodities company Koch Resources LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, Flint
Hills Resources LLC, to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'.
-- We are affirming the 'A+' long-term corporate credit ratings on both
entities.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that an upgrade of the long-term
ratings is relatively unlikely, given the cyclical and volatile nature of the
businesses in which the group operates.
Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
corporate credit ratings on Wichita, Kan.-based Koch Resources LLC (KR) and
its wholly owned subsidiary, Flint Hills Resources LLC (FHR), to 'A-1+' from
'A-1'. We also raised the commercial paper rating on KR to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'.
We also affirmed the 'A+' long-term corporate credit ratings on both entities.
The rating outlook remains stable.
Rationale
The upgrades reflect our application of revised criteria and our view of KR
and FHR's "exceptional" liquidity. Under our existing liquidity criteria,
companies with exceptional liquidity should be able to withstand severe
adverse market conditions over the next two years while still having
sufficient liquidity to meet their obligations. Our revised criteria regarding
short-term ratings establish a link of short-term and long-term ratings for
corporate issuers through our liquidity descriptors. (See Related Criteria And
Research section.)
The ratings on Koch Resources LLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
view of its superior credit strength based on the company's "strong" business
risk position as a diversified concern with interests in energy, chemicals,
minerals, and commodity trading. The ratings on KR also incorporate our view
that its financial risk is "modest", given excellent profitability measures,
very conservative financial policies, and exceptional liquidity. The company's
diverse operations allow it to maintain very strong financial performance,
mitigating somewhat the volatility of individual segments over time. KR is
wholly owned by privately held Koch Industries Inc. (KII; not rated), which is
one of the largest privately held companies in the world.
The crude oil refining operations are housed in KR's subsidiary, Flint Hills
Resources LLC. The ratings on FHR reflect Standard & Poor's view of its strong
business risk, and its "modest" financial risk. While FHR's business mix is
narrower than that of its parent, we believe KR and KII view FHR as a core
holding. We believe it is highly likely that if FHR were to require financial
support, KR and KII would provide it. For this reason, we rate FHR one notch
higher than the 'a' standalone credit profile on the company.
FHR accounts for a large portion of KR's total cash flow. FHR is a top-tier
U.S. oil refiner, with about 816,000 barrels per day of nameplate refining
capacity. We believe that the profitable and cash flow-producing refinery
operations, especially the company's flagship Pine Bend plant near
Minneapolis, support Flint Hills' credit quality. The Corpus Christi, Texas,
refinery complex is primarily a light sweet crude facility with a high
conversion capability and high chemical output in a relatively more
competitive market. The overall quality of the operations is based on
meaningful geographic advantages, complex plant configurations that provide
feedstock flexibility, and efficient operations that keep costs low. These
factors contribute to the company's ability to remain profitable even during
severe cyclical downturns.
FHR owns, partially or wholly, an integrated system of crude and product
pipelines centered on the refineries, which further enhances its credit
profile by providing a stable revenue stream during downturns. A half-interest
in Excel Paralubes, a base lube oil facility in Louisiana, adds to Flint
Hills' operational strength, as does a strategically integral aromatic and
olefin chemicals manufacturing operation. As with its refining industry peers,
FHR is subject to difficult long-range industry fundamentals, including excess
refining capacity globally and volatile feedstock costs, though the
light/heavy crude price differential and refining margins are currently highly
favorable. In all market environments, though, FHR has generally outperformed
its peers in recent years.
Apart from the mix of businesses that are conducted through FHR, KR is widely
diversified, being a manufacturer of nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are
volatile but currently enjoying healthy business conditions; a broker of
dry-bulk commodity; a manufacturer of process and pollution control equipment;
an operator of cattle ranches; and a trader of commodities. Among these
businesses, we believe the trading unit has the potential to significantly
heighten earnings volatility; however, in our view, risks in this business are
contained through extensive controls.
A very conservative financial policy enables KR to pursue strategic asset
purchases during periods of depressed industry conditions. Financial
performance fluctuates between good to very robust through all market cycles.
Charles G. Koch, who has been the top executive at KII since the late 1960s
and a driving force behind the growth of KII, is now in his mid-70s. Our
assumption is that when management succession eventually occurs, it will not
mark a major change in KII's business strategy or financial policies; however,
this remains a source of some uncertainty.
Liquidity
We view KR's and FHR's liquidity as "exceptional", under our criteria, given
the following considerations:
-- We believe sources of liquidity are greater than 2x uses over the next
two years, as defined under our criteria;
-- KR and FHR have large cash positions and other significant liquid
assets, and these exceed total consolidated debt;
-- KR and FHR have ample borrowing availability under committed credit
facilities, and significant leeway under the facilities' financial covenants;
-- Even in a cyclical downturn, we believe KR and FHR would be able to
cover their capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and,
-- Though in a conservative stress scenario KR's trading operations could
represent a significant call on liquidity, we believe its sources of liquidity
would be more than sufficient to sustain this.
In our broader assessment of KR's and FHR's financial flexibility, we also
take account of the potential for them to sell assets if this were necessary
for them to raise funds, given that KR and FHR operate in a large number of
discrete businesses. We also take account the potential for them to draw on
financial support from KII, and KII's other affiliates, although, conversely,
we believe there is a risk that KR and FHR could be called up to provide
support to KII and KII's other affiliates under certain scenarios.
Outlook
The rating outlook on KR is stable. Given the cyclicality and volatility of
the businesses in which KR operates, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely.
There is some leeway in the rating for KR to pursue additional incremental
acquisitions, but the rating could be lowered if KR's debt leverage increased
materially, or if there were a significant reduction in liquidity from its
current exceptional level.
The outlook on FHR is stable. Given our view that the oil refining industry
has above-average industry risks, we consider an upgrade on FHR to be unlikely
in the next two years, notwithstanding FHR's strong competitive position
within refining and degree of diversity otherwise. The rating could be lowered
if, contrary to our expectations, FHR's debt leverage increased materially, or
if there were a significant reduction in liquidity, from its current
exceptional level.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For
Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
