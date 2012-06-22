June 22 - Overview -- Under our revised criteria, short-term and long-term ratings for issuers are linked through liquidity descriptors, and issuers with long-term corporate credit ratings of 'A+' that we also view as having "exceptional" liquidity warrant short-term corporate credit ratings of 'A-1+'. -- We have raised the short-term corporate credit ratings on U.S. commodities company Koch Resources LLC and its wholly owned subsidiary, Flint Hills Resources LLC, to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. -- We are affirming the 'A+' long-term corporate credit ratings on both entities. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that an upgrade of the long-term ratings is relatively unlikely, given the cyclical and volatile nature of the businesses in which the group operates. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term corporate credit ratings on Wichita, Kan.-based Koch Resources LLC (KR) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Flint Hills Resources LLC (FHR), to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. We also raised the commercial paper rating on KR to 'A-1+' from 'A-1'. We also affirmed the 'A+' long-term corporate credit ratings on both entities. The rating outlook remains stable. Rationale The upgrades reflect our application of revised criteria and our view of KR and FHR's "exceptional" liquidity. Under our existing liquidity criteria, companies with exceptional liquidity should be able to withstand severe adverse market conditions over the next two years while still having sufficient liquidity to meet their obligations. Our revised criteria regarding short-term ratings establish a link of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through our liquidity descriptors. (See Related Criteria And Research section.) The ratings on Koch Resources LLC reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of its superior credit strength based on the company's "strong" business risk position as a diversified concern with interests in energy, chemicals, minerals, and commodity trading. The ratings on KR also incorporate our view that its financial risk is "modest", given excellent profitability measures, very conservative financial policies, and exceptional liquidity. The company's diverse operations allow it to maintain very strong financial performance, mitigating somewhat the volatility of individual segments over time. KR is wholly owned by privately held Koch Industries Inc. (KII; not rated), which is one of the largest privately held companies in the world. The crude oil refining operations are housed in KR's subsidiary, Flint Hills Resources LLC. The ratings on FHR reflect Standard & Poor's view of its strong business risk, and its "modest" financial risk. While FHR's business mix is narrower than that of its parent, we believe KR and KII view FHR as a core holding. We believe it is highly likely that if FHR were to require financial support, KR and KII would provide it. For this reason, we rate FHR one notch higher than the 'a' standalone credit profile on the company. FHR accounts for a large portion of KR's total cash flow. FHR is a top-tier U.S. oil refiner, with about 816,000 barrels per day of nameplate refining capacity. We believe that the profitable and cash flow-producing refinery operations, especially the company's flagship Pine Bend plant near Minneapolis, support Flint Hills' credit quality. The Corpus Christi, Texas, refinery complex is primarily a light sweet crude facility with a high conversion capability and high chemical output in a relatively more competitive market. The overall quality of the operations is based on meaningful geographic advantages, complex plant configurations that provide feedstock flexibility, and efficient operations that keep costs low. These factors contribute to the company's ability to remain profitable even during severe cyclical downturns. FHR owns, partially or wholly, an integrated system of crude and product pipelines centered on the refineries, which further enhances its credit profile by providing a stable revenue stream during downturns. A half-interest in Excel Paralubes, a base lube oil facility in Louisiana, adds to Flint Hills' operational strength, as does a strategically integral aromatic and olefin chemicals manufacturing operation. As with its refining industry peers, FHR is subject to difficult long-range industry fundamentals, including excess refining capacity globally and volatile feedstock costs, though the light/heavy crude price differential and refining margins are currently highly favorable. In all market environments, though, FHR has generally outperformed its peers in recent years. Apart from the mix of businesses that are conducted through FHR, KR is widely diversified, being a manufacturer of nitrogen-based fertilizers, which are volatile but currently enjoying healthy business conditions; a broker of dry-bulk commodity; a manufacturer of process and pollution control equipment; an operator of cattle ranches; and a trader of commodities. Among these businesses, we believe the trading unit has the potential to significantly heighten earnings volatility; however, in our view, risks in this business are contained through extensive controls. A very conservative financial policy enables KR to pursue strategic asset purchases during periods of depressed industry conditions. Financial performance fluctuates between good to very robust through all market cycles. Charles G. Koch, who has been the top executive at KII since the late 1960s and a driving force behind the growth of KII, is now in his mid-70s. Our assumption is that when management succession eventually occurs, it will not mark a major change in KII's business strategy or financial policies; however, this remains a source of some uncertainty. Liquidity We view KR's and FHR's liquidity as "exceptional", under our criteria, given the following considerations: -- We believe sources of liquidity are greater than 2x uses over the next two years, as defined under our criteria; -- KR and FHR have large cash positions and other significant liquid assets, and these exceed total consolidated debt; -- KR and FHR have ample borrowing availability under committed credit facilities, and significant leeway under the facilities' financial covenants; -- Even in a cyclical downturn, we believe KR and FHR would be able to cover their capital expenditures out of operating cash flow; and, -- Though in a conservative stress scenario KR's trading operations could represent a significant call on liquidity, we believe its sources of liquidity would be more than sufficient to sustain this. In our broader assessment of KR's and FHR's financial flexibility, we also take account of the potential for them to sell assets if this were necessary for them to raise funds, given that KR and FHR operate in a large number of discrete businesses. We also take account the potential for them to draw on financial support from KII, and KII's other affiliates, although, conversely, we believe there is a risk that KR and FHR could be called up to provide support to KII and KII's other affiliates under certain scenarios. Outlook The rating outlook on KR is stable. Given the cyclicality and volatility of the businesses in which KR operates, we consider an upgrade to be unlikely. There is some leeway in the rating for KR to pursue additional incremental acquisitions, but the rating could be lowered if KR's debt leverage increased materially, or if there were a significant reduction in liquidity from its current exceptional level. The outlook on FHR is stable. Given our view that the oil refining industry has above-average industry risks, we consider an upgrade on FHR to be unlikely in the next two years, notwithstanding FHR's strong competitive position within refining and degree of diversity otherwise. The rating could be lowered if, contrary to our expectations, FHR's debt leverage increased materially, or if there were a significant reduction in liquidity, from its current exceptional level. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Short-Term Rating Raised; Outlook Stable To From Koch Resources LLC Flint Hills Resources LLC Corporate Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+ A+/Stable/A-1 Upgraded Koch Resources LLC Commercial Paper A-1+ A-1 Flint Hills Resources LLC* Senior unsecured A+/A-1+ A+/A-1 *These issues belong to Port of Corpus Christi Authority and are guaranteed by Flint Hills Resources LLC. Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.