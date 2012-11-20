Nov 20 - Fitch believes the results of ballot measures in large states with
many Fitch-rated local entities were generally positive for local government
credit quality. Although statewide ballots were mixed, those in large states,
including California and Florida, went in a direction that will help maintain,
if not improve, local government finances. Additionally, press reports indicate
that a large majority of both the number and dollar amount of bond referenda
were approved, including many in California and Texas.
California Proposition 30 was approved, giving the state's school districts a
reprieve from the midyear trigger cuts included in the state budget. We believe
the school districts that planned for the trigger cuts in their budgets are
likely to outperform this year while those that planned on implementing
contingency plans or drawing down reserves to cover funding cuts to generally
meet budgetary expectations. Beyond fiscal 2012, California school districts
will continue to face general funding constraints, including the possibility of
cuts, if the fiscal cliff is not averted and the potentially large cost
increases should the California State Teachers' Retirement System's large
liability be allocated to the districts.
The failure of Florida Amendment 4 removed one risk for local governments in the
state's recently recovering real estate markets. It would have allowed the
legislature to repeal the "recapture" rule that allows taxable values on certain
homes to continue to rise even if market values are declining until both
valuations are equal. If Amendment 4 had passed and taxable values continued to
decline, reductions could have added to the pressure on local governments to
maintain services and balance operations.
In contrast, a more restrictive initiative passed in Arizona. Arizona Proposal
117 limits the annual growth rate of assessed property values to 5% beginning in
2015. We believe this will also limit the debt capacity of local governments, as
the state constitution limits debt totals to a percentage of taxable value. A
number of local governments are approaching or have reached these caps as a
result of the dramatic declines in taxable values over the past several years.
Results in Michigan were mixed. Proposal 1 failed, reducing the powers of
state-imposed emergency financial managers to those that applied prior to the
2011 passage of Public Act 4. Under the prior law, Public Act 72, managers
cannot break existing collective-bargaining agreements that could forestall a
municipality's emergence from bankruptcy. Michigan Proposal 2 also failed. If it
had passed, we believed it could have limited localities' financial flexibility
because it would have guaranteed collective bargaining in the state's
constitution and made current or future challenges to collective bargaining
invalid.