June 22 - Overview
-- U.S.-based defense contractor DynCorp's credit protection measures
have not improved to the degree we expected because of lower margins, despite
some debt reduction.
-- We are revising the outlook to negative and affirming the 'B+'
corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for further disruptions in
earnings from U.S. defense budget pressure, possible shifts in U.S. foreign
policy, and increased price competition for new contracts.
Rating Action
On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'B+' corporate credit rating, on U.S.-based DynCorp
International Inc. and revised the outlook to negative from stable.
Rationale
Credit protection metrics have not improved as much as we expected over the
past year because of weak profitability, despite significant debt reduction in
2011. Debt to EBITDA was 5.3x in the 12 months ending March 30, 2012 (adjusted
for $90 million of temporary revolver borrowings that the company has since
repaid), compared with our expectations of 4.5x-5x. The weaker performance was
mostly due to lower margins that more than offset about $150 million of debt
reduction in 2011. We expect higher revenues and continued debt reduction to
push leverage into the 4.5x-5x range over the next 12 months, but increasing
uncertainty surrounding future demand for DynCorp's services may limit any
credit ratio improvement.
The ratings on DynCorp International reflect its "aggressive" financial
profile due to high debt following a 2010 leveraged buyout by Cerberus Capital
Management L.P. We assess DynCorp's business risk profile as "weak" because of
increased price competition, limited contract diversity, the risky nature of
some of its operations, and possible changes to U.S. foreign policy. The
ratings benefit somewhat from the firm's leading market positions.
DynCorp derives almost all of its revenue from the U.S. Defense and State
departments, which face significant uncertainty in their budgets. In
particular, because of the huge federal budget deficit and current political
landscape, we believe that the fiscal 2013 budget will likely not be signed
into law on time by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1, 2012. This could
delay orders for DynCorp's products, as military funding likely would come via
a continuing resolution limiting spending to prior-year levels until the
budget is passed. This could disrupt earnings and cash flow generation. In
addition, the fiscal 2013 budget proposal does not take into account the
possible additional $600 billion of cuts over the next decade (starting Jan.
2, 2013) prompted by the sequestration process. Although we do not believe the
full amount of cuts will be implemented, further cuts could reduce funding for
DynCorp's services.
We believe DynCorp will experience moderate revenue growth over the next 12
months, but demand may fall in the longer term. DynCorp has significant
exposure to the Middle East; roughly 75% of the company's sales are related to
operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the near term we believe DynCorp will
benefit from base consolidations in Afghanistan, as the Army focuses on
larger, enduring bases. However, while the company does support peacetime
activities by providing training and judicial support to local governments as
well as transportation and protection to the State Department, the company
generates the most revenue during conflicts. With the Iraq war over and the
war in Afghanistan winding down, long-term demand for DynCorp's services could
decline, particularly if the poor security situation in the region or shifting
political priorities reduce the State Department's presence in the Middle
East.
Profit margins have deteriorated over the past two years because of lower
margins on new contracts (especially the LOGCAP contract, which accounts for
about 45% of sales), increased price competition, efforts by the U.S.
government to reduce costs and problems in the security business. While sales
have shown solid growth in recent months, EBITDA margins have fallen to 4.6%
for the last 12 months ended March 30, 2012, from 7.3% for the same period in
2010. We expected some of the deterioration, given an unfavorable mix of
contracts, but unexpected poor performance on certain contracts, particularly
in the security group, also contributed to the decline. To improve efficiency
and increase the number of contracts it wins in a more price-competitive
market, DynCorp recently re-aligned its business development functions and has
taken actions to lower costs in the supply chain. Although we expect the
company to see solid revenue growth in 2012 because of increased activity
under the LOGCAP contract and in the aviation group, margins will likely only
improve modestly.
Liquidity
We expect DynCorp International's liquidity to be "adequate" for its near-term
operational and financial obligations. We believe sources of liquidity will
exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months and that sources will
exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%.
DynCorp was late filing its 2011 10-K because of issues regarding a $34
million goodwill impairment charge that the company took in the fourth
quarter, which resulted in a technical default under its credit agreement. To
preserve liquidity, the company borrowed $90 million under its $150 million
revolver that matures in 2014 (which had $40 million in letters of credit
outstanding as of March 30, 2012). On April 9, 2012, the company filed its
10-K, curing the default and restoring access to the revolver, at which time
the company repaid the $90 million outstanding. Therefore, cash was elevated
at $139 million as of March 30, 2012. After adjusting for the subsequent
paydown, cash was $49 million and revolver availability would have been about
$110 million.
We expect free cash flow to be at least $85 million in 2012. The company has
no debt maturities until 2016 and minimal capital spending requirements. We
expect the company to maintain adequate cushion in the maximum leverage and
minimum interest coverage covenants--which use different definitions of debt
and EBITDA than we use in our credit ratios--in the credit facility. In August
2011, the company amended its credit facility to relax the leverage covenant,
which is 5.5x through June 29, 2012, and then falls to 5x through June 28,
2013.
Recovery analysis
Please see Standard & Poor's recovery report on DynCorp to be published
following this release, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. Operating challenges have prevented credit protection
measures from improving to levels we had previously anticipated, despite
significant debt reduction in 2011. While we expect higher earnings over the
next year, we believe budget pressures at the U.S. Defense and State
departments or a change in U.S. foreign policy could hurt demand. We could
lower the rating if a reduction in funding for DynCorp's services, weaker
margins, or contract losses result in debt to EBITDA greater than 5.5x or FFO
to debt less than 10% for a sustained period of time. We could revise the
outlook to stable if new contract wins, better award fee scores on LOGCAP IV,
and debt reduction result in credit metrics that are more appropriate for the
rating, including debt to EBITDA between 4.5x-5x.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009.
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
DynCorp International Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--
Senior secured BB-
Recovery rating 2
Senior unsecured B-
Recovery rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.