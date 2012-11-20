Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's (Istanbul or MMI) Long-Term foreign and local currency ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' and Short-Term foreign currency rating to 'F3'from 'B'. At the same time the agency has affirmed Istanbul's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tur)'. The Outlooks on all Long-term ratings are Stable. The upgrades of international ratings reflect the strong economic and budgetary performance that is correlated with the sovereign credit profile (see 'Fitch Upgrades Turkey to Investment Grade' dated 5 November 2012, available on www.fitchratings.com.) MMI's Long-Term foreign currency rating is at the sovereign level while the Long-Term local currency rating is one notch below the sovereign and the ratings are not constrained. The ratings also factor in MMI's high share of external debt in foreign currency (80% of direct debt at end-2011) exposing it to significant foreign exchange risk in its debt servicing. MMI has a solid track record in budgetary performance with an operating margin averaging above 50% since 2007. It also means that despite the strong depreciation of the Turkish lira in 2011, debt servicing as of the operating balance generated remained at 43% in 2011. Istanbul is Turkey's main economic hub contributing close to 23% of national GDP and more than 40% of national tax receipts. The province is under population pressure due to strong migratory flows requiring continued transport driven infrastructure investment focus. Istanbul reports per capita income at around 26% above the national average. The administration has streamlined its management practices through increased coordination within the public sector and stronger financial planning. Liquidity has benefited from higher capital revenue supported by the big-ticket sale of assets and the strengthening self-funding ability of capital expenditure in line with declining quasi debt. Istanbul's quasi debt inflating its direct risk arises from its land transport entity (IETT) which receives operating and capital transfers in relation to its earlier incurred debt for metro investments. With the centralised metro investment implementation at the municipal administration and continued financial support, direct risk is set to significantly decline from 2014. Given its dynamic socio-economic profile and international significance Istanbul's strong investment focus is set to continue. Nevertheless in view of the projected increase in self-funding ability, MMI has scaled back its future borrowing plans. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States ', dated 17 August 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States