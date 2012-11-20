Nov 20 - The announcement, on Oct. 29, 2012, by the special administrator to
South London Healthcare National Health Service Trust (SLHT) of his
recommendation to formally dissolve the trust and split it into three parts,
throws into sharp relief the uncertainty caused by the deficits of U.K. National
Health Service (NHS) trusts. If the government dissolves trusts that are
counterparties to PFI projects (such as SLHT), what will that mean for PFI
creditors? And if the threat of dissolution is putting more pressure on trusts
to reduce their costs, could this lead to a heightened risk of defaults on PFI
payments? In Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion, recent intervention by
the Secretary of State for Health, and by Monitor, the regulator for NHS
Foundation Trusts, show how PFI creditors are likely to remain protected even in
the event of financial failure by an NHS trust.
In late June 2012, SLHT became the first trust to be placed under special
administration (also known as the Unsustainability Providers Regime) by the
Department of Health. Among other reasons, this was due to a significant
recurring deficit, amounting to about GBP70 million for the financial year
2011/2012. A trust special administrator (TSA) was appointed on July 12, 2012,
with a mandate to develop recommendations on SLHT's future. Its recommendation
that the trust should split into three parts is now open to a 30-day
consultation period, after which the TSA will work with an expert team to
produce a report. We understand that a final decision on the proposed split is
likely to be taken in February 2013.
Several other NHS trusts have deficit positions that may lead them to being
placed in special administration. Before this stage, however, we typically see
less drastic regulatory interventions such as in the recent case of Sherwood
Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (Sherwood Forest), the trust
counterparty to Central Nottinghamshire Hospitals PLC (underlying rating
BBB/Stable). On Oct. 5, 2012, Monitor stepped in by appointing a new interim
chairman and requiring increased supervision after the trust posted a deficit
of close to GBP6 million for the first quarter of financial 2012/2013. This
action, coupled with concerns raised by the regulator about clinical tests for
breast cancer, subsequently led to the resignation of the trust chair,
vice-chair, and two other non-executive directors, as well as a number of
other board members.
Importantly, we note that in both the case of SLHT and Sherwood Forest, there
has been no interruption in payments to the respective PFI hospital projects.
PFI CREDITORS GAIN A DEGREE OF PROTECTION THROUGH LEGISLATION
Project ratings are typically constrained by the credit quality of the main
revenue counterparty. For PFI hospital projects, we assess this constraint in
light of the overall support provided to the project's revenues by the
government in the event that the counterparty ceases to exist or requires
extraordinary government support. Under the NHS Act 2006, creditors to
non-Foundation Trusts (such as SLHT) have some protection under legislation.
The Act states that if a trust ceases to exist, then the Secretary of State
for Health must ensure that all its liabilities (other than any criminal
liabilities) are dealt with. For foundation trusts, in contrast, the relevant
2012 Health Care Act is less explicit, providing that a foundation trust can
only be dissolved if (among other conditions) it has no liabilities.
Importantly, PFI creditors typically benefit from additional protection,
whether from a "letter of comfort" from the Secretary of State that gives
further assurance to investors, or a "deed of safeguard." The latter places
the Secretary of State under an obligation to make contractual payments to the
project company in certain circumstances where the trust fails to meet its
obligations.
NHS TRUSTS' PUBLIC POLICY ROLE PROVIDES FURTHER SUPPORT
While such protection to creditors does not provide what we would view as an
unconditional and timely guarantee, we believe there is a very high likelihood
that the government would provide extraordinary support so as to avoid a
default on a PFI obligation. In addition to the aforementioned legislation and
deeds of safeguard, there is a lengthy and consistent track record of the
government providing extensive extraordinary support to NHS trusts--support
that totals more than GBP1 billion over the past five years. The government also
has strong financial incentives to intervene: If a trust triggers an event of
default on its PFI obligations, the liability to pay the associated financial
penalties, including breakage costs, could ultimately become the Secretary of
State's liability. Furthermore, we view NHS trusts as having a very important
public policy role, due to the government's responsibility in legislation to
promote a comprehensive health service that is free at the point of use. And
the political sensitivity around the NHS means that a default by a trust would
not only have large political ramifications, but could also have implications
for lenders' attitudes to public sector counterparties in other PFI sectors.
Finally, as a 'AAA' rated government that has supported the NHS since its
creation in 1948, the U.K. clearly has the financial and administrative
capacity to provide extraordinary support on a timely basis.
