June 22 Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) and individual security ratings of Progress Energy, Inc. (PGN) and
its operating subsidiaries Carolina Power & Light Co. (d/b/a Progress Energy
Carolinas, Inc., ) and Florida Power Corp. (d/b/a Progress Energy Florida
). Fitch also affirmed the preferred stock rating of FPC capital I and
downgraded PEC's short-term IDR and commercial paper rating to 'F2' from 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable for PGN and PEC and Negative for PEF. A full list
of the ratings appears at the end of this release.
Key rating Drivers
Duke merger: The rating affirmations incorporate the pending merger with Duke
Energy Corp. (DUK), which Fitch considers credit neutral. PGN will be structured
as a subsidiary of DUK. The two companies have similar credit and risk profiles
and there is no incremental debt associated with the planned stock for stock
merger. Longer-term, economies of scale of the merged entity and the geographic
proximity of the service territories should create synergy opportunities.
High parent debt: PGN's significant parent level debt is supported by dividends
from its two vertically integrated utilities operating primarily in Florida and
North Carolina. Both utilities operate in constructive regulatory jurisdictions
with attractive service territories and provide a predictable source of earnings
and cash flow to PGN.
Rate settlement: The Florida Public Service Commission's (FPSC) recent approval
of a comprehensive settlement agreement for PEF, resolves the treatment of all
Crystal River 3 (CR3) nuclear unit replacement power costs. The settlement
requires a $288 million refund of CR3 replacement power costs, primarily in 2013
and 2014 but importantly allows recovery of all other CR3 replacement power
costs not covered by insurance proceeds.
Credit metrics: As expected, PGN's credit metrics weakened in 2011 and will
remain under pressure until higher rates are implemented in 2013. Fitch
estimates consolidated EBITDA/interest and debt/EBITDA will approximate 3.5x and
4.8x, respectively, in 2012, moderately better than the adjusted (excluding
non-recurring items) 2011 results. Ratios should trend upward in 2013,
reflecting the approved tariff increase in Florida and Fitch's expectation of
higher rates in North Carolina.
Rating Concerns
The primary credit concerns for PGN are the sizable layer of parent level debt
and continued uncertainty surrounding CR3.
Parent debt of roughly $4 billion accounts for approximately 30% of consolidated
debt and is not likely to be meaningfully reduced any time soon. The associated
interest and common dividend requirements increase cash flow pressure on the
regulated utilities.
With respect to CR3, the recovery of repair costs remains uncertain. The
treatment of any CR3 repair costs not recovered from the Nuclear Electric
Insurance Limited (NEIL) will be subject to a determination by the Florida
Public Service Commission (FPSC). The amount of the repairs and potential
insurance proceeds are unknown. The latest repair cost estimate ranged between
$900 million and $1.3 billion.
Liquidity
PGN's has adequate liquidity. Currently, the combined revolving credit
agreements of PGN and its subsidiaries total 1.978 billion. On February 15,
2012, PGN extended the expiration of its $478 million revolving credit agreement
from May 3, 2012 to May 3, 2013 as a bridge until the merger with Duke is
complete. Post-merger, PEC and PEF will each have a $750 million borrowing
sub-limit in Duke's $6 billion credit facility maturing in 2016.
Progress Energy Carolinas
Key rating Drivers
Solid financial metrics: Credit metrics are strong, despite some weakening in
recent periods. Fitch expects interest and FFO coverage measures to be well in
excess of 6x over the next several years and debt to EBITDA to range between 3.0
- 3.25x. Over the past 15 months these measures have been adversely affected by
unfavorable weather, higher nuclear expenses, merger related integration costs
and higher debt balances.
Rate Support: The ratings and forecasted credit metrics assume a base rate
increase in 2013 to recover investments in PEC's fleet modernization plan and
other cost of service items. Management indicated it plans to file a rate case
in North Carolina later this year with new rates to be effective mid-2013. The
company has not raised base rates since 1988. The above average sales and
customer growth which allowed PEC to avoid base rate filings over the past
24-years has subsided due to the economic downturn.
Constructive regulatory environment: Fitch considers regulation in North
Carolina, PEC's primary regulatory jurisdiction, to be constructive. North
Carolina state regulation permits annual tariff adjustments to recover fuel,
demand side management, energy efficiency and certain renewable costs.
Large capital expenditure program: PEC is engaged in a multi-year capex program
that will require debt financing in each of the next several years and rate
support to maintain its current financial position. The spending program is
designed to replace coal-fired generating facilities that do not have sufficient
pollution controls to meet existing and pending environmental regulations with
new natural gas- fired generating facilities. Current projects include replacing
the coal fired Lee and Sutton plants with natural gas-fueled combined cycle
units. The new natural gas facilities, expected to enter service in January and
December 2013, respectively, have an aggregate generating capacity of 1,545MW
compared to 957MW for the retiring coal units.
Parent leverage: PEC's ratings also consider the upstream dividend payments to
PGN, needed to help support the substantial holding company debt and its common
dividend to shareholders.
Progress Energy Florida
The Negative Outlook reflects the on-going uncertainty related to CR3 and the
recent downtrend in credit metrics that is likely to continue through 2012.
Key rating Drivers
Rate Settlement: The FPSC's recent approval of a comprehensive settlement
agreement resolves the treatment of CR3 replacement power costs, but the
ultimate amount and recovery of repair costs remains uncertain. Moreover,
required rate refunds in 2013 and 2014 will continue to adversely affect cash
flow.
Credit Metrics: As expected, PEF's credit metrics weakened in 2011, and will
remain under pressure until higher rates are implemented in 2013. Fitch
estimates consolidated EBITDA/interest and debt/EBITDA will approximate 4.5x and
4.0x, respectively, in 2012. Ratios should trend upward in 2013, reflecting the
approved tariff increase in Florida.
Constructive regulatory environment: Fitch considers regulation in Florida to be
constructive. The FPSC employs several tariff adjustment mechanisms that benefit
cash flow. In addition to a fuel adjustment clause, energy conservation
expenses, specified environmental compliance costs and qualified nuclear costs
are recoverable outside of base rate cases.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Progress Energy, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Carolina Power & Light Co.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--First mortgage bonds at 'A+';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Preferred securities at 'BBB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative Outlook:
Florida Power Corp.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--First mortgage bonds at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A-';
--Preferred securities at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR/Commercial Paper (CP) at 'F2'.
FPC Capital One
--Preferred securities at 'BBB'.
Fitch has downgraded the following rating:
Carolina Power & Light Co.
--Short-term IDR/commercial paper to 'F2' from 'F1'.
