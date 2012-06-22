Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Credit Card ABS Rating CriteriaJune 22 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining the methodology used by Fitch to analyze the ratings for credit card asset-backed securities. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated June 28, 2011. There were no substantive changes. The full ' Global Rating Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria' report is available on the Fitch web site 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.