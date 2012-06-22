US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Comey testimony springs no surprise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Credit Card ABS Rating CriteriaJune 22 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report outlining the methodology used by Fitch to analyze the ratings for credit card asset-backed securities. This report updates and replaces the prior report dated June 28, 2011. There were no substantive changes. The full ' Global Rating Credit Card ABS Rating Criteria' report is available on the Fitch web site 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, June 8 Middle market lenders are losing higher yielding assets to the institutional loan market as companies such as US Anesthesia Partners, attracted by the lower spreads, opt to tap the broadly syndicated market, leaving private credit managers to reinvest repayment proceeds at lower yields.