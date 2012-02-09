Feb 9 - Near-term credit quality for U.S. natural gas local
distribution companies should be generally stable in 2012, according to a report
just published on RatingsDirect. The report, titled "Top 10 Investor Questions
About U.S. Gas And Water Utilities In 2012," says that Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' key assumptions behind this forecast are supportive regulatory
decisions, continued access to capital markets, and reduced working capital
requirements related to natural gas prices.
"Nevertheless, an increasing contribution to consolidated cash flows from
nonregulated businesses is putting some pressure on credit quality," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Manish Consul.
Investor-owned water utilities make up one of the most stable and highly rated
sectors in our rated universe of U.S. corporate issuers. For 2012, we expect
our ratings on water utilities also to remain stable as the cash flows from
approved rate cases trickle in. Key near-term trends include ongoing
improvement in the quality of regulatory mechanisms to address increased
capital spending and the continuing need to tap capital markets.
