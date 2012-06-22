June 22 - Overview -- Bermuda-registered TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) has completed the repurchase of its 2014 notes at a price below face value. We assess the tender offer as distressed and the completed transaction as tantamount to default. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on CME to 'SD' from 'CC' and the issue rating on the 2014 notes to 'D' from 'C'. Issue ratings on the other outstanding notes remain unchanged. -- Subsequent to the downgrade and the review of CME's capital structure and liquidity position post tender offer, we are raising our corporate credit rating on CME to 'B-' from 'SD', and the issue rating on the 2014 notes to 'CCC+' from 'D'. -- The stable outlook reflects the support that CME will receive from its main shareholder over the coming months to help it reduce part of its sizable debt maturities, resulting in a moderate improvement of its liquidity position. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Bermuda-registered emerging markets TV broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME) to 'SD' (selective default) from 'CC' on completion of the below par debt repurchase on its EUR148 million, or EUR87.5 million now outstanding after the debt buy back, senior secured notes due 2014. At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the group's 2014 notes to 'D' from 'C'. The issue ratings on CME's $130 million, or $21 million now outstanding after the debt buy back, senior secured convertible notes due 2013 and the EUR375 million notes due 2016 issued at Central European Media Enterprises Ltd remain unchanged at 'C'. The issue rating on CME's EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET 21 spol.s.r.o. (CET 21; not rated) also remains unchanged at 'CC'. Following the downgrade, and to reflect CME's business and financial risk profiles after the completion of its debt repurchases, we raised the rating to 'B-' from 'SD'. The outlook is stable. We also raised to 'CCC+' from 'C' the issue ratings on CME's $21 million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, and its EUR375 million notes due 2016, and to 'CCC+' from 'D' the issue rating on the EUR87.5 million notes due 2014. At the same time we raised to 'B-' from 'CC' our issue rating on the EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017. Rationale The downgrade to 'SD' reflects the completion of CME's debt repurchase of its 2014 notes at a price below face value. We consider the group's repurchase of EUR60.5 million of its 2014 notes at a price of 93.75% to be tantamount to default under our criteria (see "Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update," published May 12, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The subsequent rating upgrade to 'B-' reflects our view of CME's business and financial risk profiles after the completion of its debt repurchases. The rating reflects our view of the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and "weak" business risk profile, which remain unchanged following its debt restructuring. Our view of CME's financial risk profile incorporates the completion of its $180 million debt buyback and its $89 million private equity placement, which repaid part of the loans used to fund the debt repurchasing and provided by key shareholder Time Warner Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2). We view our 'B-' long-term rating on CME as primarily constrained by the group's notable lack of positive free cash flow generation, significant remaining debt maturities starting in 2014, and still-high leverage after its debt restructuring. That said, we view Time Warner's ownership and current financial support as a stabilizing factor for the group's liquidity and overall ratings. Under our assumptions of flat- to low-single-digit revenue growth on a like-for-like basis and an EBITDA margin in the low 20s, we anticipate that CME's adjusted leverage--pro forma for the second planned private equity placement--should decrease to 5.9x in 2012. This compares with our previous expectation of 6.8x before the debt restructuring announcement. This is a high level of leverage, but we assume that the debt repurchases and two subsequent equity placements, mostly guaranteed by Time Warner, should result in a reduction of CME's debt by slightly more than $180 million. We assume that the equity increases, one of which still remains to be executed over the next few months, will enable Time Warner to increase its stake in CME to 49.9%, and its weight in the group's strategic and financial policy decisions. Although we view Time Warner's financial support for CME positively, we believe that it is currently insufficient for CME to fully meet its remaining debt maturities starting in 2014. CME will face more significant debt maturities in 2014 of approximately $150 million, of which about $40 million is a revolving credit facility (RCF). Given our expectation of neutral free operating cash flow (FOCF) in 2012, we continue to view CME's liquidity as a constraint for the rating since it relies solely on cash balances, part of which, in our opinion, the group needs to maintain as a buffer to fund ongoing operations. Our liquidity assessment also reflects our view that the challenging macroeconomic environments in countries where CME operates and the group's exposure to volatile advertising spending and currency swings could cause earnings to substantially weaken and FOCF to turn negative. Liquidity We view CME's liquidity as "less than adequate" under our criteria. We believe CME's current debt reduction efforts are insufficient to improve liquidity to a level we would view as "adequate." In addition, although we currently estimate that CME's sources of liquidity should cover its liquidity uses by about 1.2x over the next 12 months, we note that this ratio could be volatile and potentially fall below 1.2x over coming months. In particular, we believe the group remains exposed to significant adverse exchange rate movements in its local currencies--in which it collects revenues--against the U.S. dollar, since its debt is not hedged against such movements. Other factors on which we base our liquidity assessment are: -- Our opinion that CME needs to permanently maintain significant minimum cash balances to fund working capital and other potential business needs. -- Poor FOCF generation. We expect CME to generate neutral free cash flow over 2012. That said, depending on the future development of advertising markets and foreign exchange, there is a significant risk that free cash flow could turn negative in 2012. We therefore believe CME's current liquidity position offers limited protection against a substantial deterioration in operating conditions. -- The unavailability of CME's Czech koruna (CZK) 1.5 billion (approximately $80 million) RCF, as it has been fully drawn to extend short-term debt maturities. -- CME's limited access to capital markets, in our view, given its high leverage, and poor prospects for positive free cash flow generation, which we forecast at about $10 million in 2012. -- Our view that Time Warner's current financial support is not providing a satisfactory level of comfort for CME's ability to fully meet its upcoming significant debt maturities Recovery analysis Under our first rating change, we lowered the rating on the group's EUR87.5 million senior secured notes due 2014 to 'D' from 'C ' after completion of the related below-par debt repurchase, and left unchanged at 'C' OK ratings on CME's $21 million senior secured convertible notes due 2013, and the EUR375 million notes due 2016 issued at Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. We also left unchanged at 'CC' the rating on CME's EUR170 million senior secured notes due 2017 issued by CME's subsidiary CET 21. Under our second rating change, we raised to 'CCC+' from 'C' the issue ratings on CME's 2013 and 2016 notes, and to 'CCC+' from 'D' the issue rating of the 2014 million notes. The ratings on the 2013, 2014 and 2016 notes are one notch below the corporate credit rating. We also raised to 'B-' from 'CC' our issue rating on the 2017 notes. Outlook The stable outlook reflects the current financial support provided by Time Warner, as well as our expectation that CME will increase nominal EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months, resulting in a substantial improvement in leverage compared with 2011 during the period. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that CME will maintain approximately $120 million in cash balances as a liquidity buffer to absorb potential unexpected setbacks stemming from what we view as volatile advertising market conditions in the countries where it operates. We could downgrade the ratings if CME' cash burn was significantly higher than we expect in 2012. We could also take a negative rating action if we believed the group was unlikely to generate sufficient positive cash flow generation after 2012 to fund its significant debt maturities from 2014 onward without any further financial support from Time Warner. We could raise the ratings if CME posted nominal EBITDA growth at a higher level than we currently expect, resulting in substantial improvement in liquidity through significant prospects for positive free cash flow generation, and a faster move to a rate of deleveraging below 5.0x. We view this scenario as unlikely over the next 12 to 18 months. We might also consider a positive rating action if we saw more pronounced financial support from Time Warner to address CME's remaining debt maturities.

Ratings List Downgraded To From Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating SD/-- CC/Negative/-- Senior Secured D C EUR 150 mil nts due 05/15/2014 Ratings Affirmed Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Senior Secured C $475 mil 3.5% due 03/15/2013 EUR 440 mil 11.65% nts due 09/15/201600 CET 21 spol.s.r.o. Senior Secured CC Upgraded To From Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating B- SD/-- Senior Secured CCC+ D Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.