June 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings and Stable
Outlooks for SBLI Re, LLC's (SBLI Re) surplus notes, as shown below:
--$160,000,000 series A surplus notes due 2039 at 'A';
--$80,000,000 series B surplus notes due 2041 at 'Asf'.
The two series of surplus notes rank equally. Approximately $135 million of the
series A surplus notes and $40.3 million of the series B surplus notes are
currently issued and outstanding. The remainder is expected to be issued over
time.
Fitch has placed the 'sf' designation to these esoteric notes to signify to
investors that, though not a true structured finance security, it contains
several transaction elements and risk mitigants resembling a structured finance
transaction.
The affirmation of these notes reflects the performance characteristics over the
past 12 months (with data ending March 31, 2012). Fitch recognizes the structure
has generated good economic profits. Retention of these profits along with the
paid-in capital contribution from SBLI of MA represents over a 40% cushion for
the notes at this time. Risk based capital ratios for SBLI Re is very strong and
exceeds 650%.
Since inception, the defined block of business has shown slightly favorable
mortality experience though it is prone to periodic volatility due to its
smaller in-force size. In addition, the tightly managed asset portfolio has
performed well and generated sufficient investment income to meet its spread
costs. The market value of the asset portfolio exceeds the amount of notes
outstanding. Finally, Fitch has affirmed its rating opinion of the ceding
insurer, SBLI of MA.
SBLI Re is a limited liability company domiciled under the laws of the State of
Arizona. It is a licensed insurer and was established for the limited purpose of
issuing the surplus notes and entering into reinsurance agreements with SBLI of
Massachusetts (SBLI of MA or the ceding insurer). SBLI Re is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of SBLI of MA.
SBLI of MA ceded two blocks of business to SBLI Re on a co-insurance basis.
Block A (associated with the series A notes) represents level premium term life
insurance policies issued from Sept. 1, 2007 through Dec. 31, 2009. Block B
(associated with the series B notes) represents similar policies issued starting
Jan. 1, 2010 and ending March 31, 2011 . SBLI of MA maintains other reinsurance
with various third-party reinsurers and cedes only the portion of the policy not
covered by third-party reinsurance to SBLI Re.
Fitch's ratings consider the transaction structure, the strength of the expected
cash flows from the ceded blocks of business and the financial strength of the
ceding insurer. If either the actual cash flows vary materially from
expectations or Fitch's opinion of the ceding insurer's financial strength
changes, the ratings on the notes may change.
The rating of the surplus notes considers the strength of the structure's
equity. This consists of an initial capital contribution by SBLI of MA into SBLI
Re and any retained earnings from the ceded blocks of insurance policies.
Certain performance metrics and legal documents restrict experience refunds and
dividends to SBLI of MA.
Cash flow modeling addresses the likelihood that note holders will receive full
payments of principal and interest in accordance with the terms of the
transaction documents. For this transaction, Fitch focused primarily on the
effects of higher than expected mortality and insufficient investment income.
Mortality risk can occur due to policyholder life-style changes, annual
fluctuations or catastrophic events (such as the 1918 influenza epidemic).
Investment risk can occur either with higher than expected defaults or an
overly-conservative asset portfolio that depresses investment income. In either
circumstance (or in combination), these risks could produce results whereby the
equity and retained earnings of the reinsurance credit trust are insufficient to
repay the notes.
The model used to estimate policyholder cash flow projections was developed by
an internationally-recognized actuarial firm that also reviewed the ceded blocks
and produced an analysis of the reserves. In addition, Fitch was supplied a cash
flow model that applied the priority of payments to the policyholder cash flow
projections and investment income estimates. Fitch stochastically varied the
mortality and rate of return assumptions in the cash flow model to develop
10,000 alternative scenarios.
Fitch's stochastic modeling based on prudent assumptions produced a cumulative
modeled loss curve that Fitch then compared to its published default rate grid.
The modeled results indicated that from 2010 to 2020, the likelihood of default
of the notes was less than 3%. From 2021 to the final note maturity, the
likelihood of default increased to a range from 3% to 7%.
The change in default estimates stems from the significant equity position that
exists at the start of the transaction until shortly after reaching the reserve
peak levels in 2017 for Series A and 2019 for Series B. Following the reserve
peak, the notes begin amortizing, which increases the recovery rate to
noteholders if a default event occurs after those dates.
Fitch also tested several alternative assumptions for sensitivity. A key
contributor to the repayment of the notes is the ability of the asset portfolio
to generate sufficient income to help offset the spread offered on the notes.
The co-insurance agreement requires the asset portfolio to maintain an 'A-' or
higher credit profile with limitations on single name issuers, sectors and
duration. Increasing the mortality stresses had a slight effect on the above
results. Lapses, either higher or lower, did not materially affect the results.
However, an unfavorable combination of all risk factors would have an adverse
effect on the rating.
The third part of the analysis included a review of the plan sponsor. Fitch
believes the strength of the cash flows exceeds the financial strength of the
sponsor.
SBLI of MA was initially established in 1907 as Massachusetts Savings Bank Life
Insurance. In 1992, SBLI of MA reorganized into a privately-held Massachusetts
stock life insurance company. SBLI of MA is licensed in 48 states and the
District of Columbia. SBLI of MA offers ordinary life insurance (primarily term
and whole life) and fixed annuities. At year-end 2011, SBLI of MA reported
statutory surplus of $194 million. Fitch affirmed its rating opinion of SBLI of
MA in June, 2012.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
