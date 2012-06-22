June 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Department of Bas-Rhin Long-term local and foreign currency ratings at 'AA' and a Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative. The ratings of the Department of Bas-Rhin reflect the region's strong socio-economic profile and the issuer's sound budgetary performance as well as a high level of self-financing investment. The Negative Outlook reflects uncertainties related to the status of Bas-Rhin's debt on the proposed creation of a single council of Alsace. It also takes into account a context of prospects for subdued economic growth in 2012 and 2013 and a fragile macroeconomic environment. Fitch points out, regarding Bas-Rhin, that there are currently uncertainties on the evolution of the institutional framework. Subject to a referendum to be held in 2013, the Alsace region and the Departments of Bas-Rhin and Haut-Rhin will merge into one entity in 2014: the single council of Alsace. This new entity should improve the effectiveness of the local and regional governments participating. Due to a lack of information on the technical and legal framework of the merger, Fitch is unsure how medium-term debt will be accounted for. A downgrade could result from the inability of the department to control its operating expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue) which results in a debt payback ratio above 10 years. Bas-Rhin reported a current balance of EUR144m at end-2011 or 16% of current revenue. Fitch expects the current balance to decrease but still remain robust at more than 10% of current revenue in 2016. Fitch will monitor the financial measures taken by the department in the medium term to achieve this goal. SFC accounted for 91% of the capital expenditure -excluding debt repayment- at end-2011. Thanks to the effort made by Bas-Rhin to reduce its planned investments, Fitch estimates that this should allow an SFC of about 85% over 2012-2016. Direct debt was moderate in 2011 at EUR592m with a maturity of 11 years and 10 months and a debt payback ratio of 4 years. Until 2016, Bas-Rhin aims to keep the debt payback ratio below six years. With an average of EUR184m per year of investment planned over 2012-2016, Fitch estimates that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of seven years in 2016, which remains compatible with the current rating. Located in Alsace on the German border, and the fifth region of France in terms of GDP, Bas-Rhin benefits from Germany's dynamic economy. Its favourable socioeconomic profile gives it an unemployment rate (8.1% at end 2011) below the national average (9.4%). Total guaranteed debt was EUR542.6m in 2011 (59.6% of operating revenue) and the guaranteed annuity (principal plus interest) represented 4.2% of 2011 operating revenue. Fitch considers risk related to guaranteed debt to be low due to solid borrower profile (mainly social housing institutions). Non-guaranteed liabilities of majority-owned companies are moderate. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2011, and "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 5 March 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States