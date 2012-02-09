Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Andromeda Finance S.r.l's (the
issuer) EUR97.6m class A1 notes due 2028 to 'A-' from 'A+' and removed them from
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Negative.
The downgrade reflects the reduced credit quality of SACE S.p.A (the Italian
Export Credit Agency owned by the Italian government), which guarantees the
project loan underlying the Class A1 notes. SACE was downgraded to 'A-'/Negative
from 'A+'/RWN on 8 February 2012. The downgrade of SACE mirrored that taken on
Italy's sovereign rating on 27 January 2012. The rating and the Outlook on the
Class A1 notes of Andromeda Finance S.r.l. are aligned with those of SACE given
the structural features of the guarantee.
The class A2 notes, which rank pari passu with class A1 but do not benefit from
the SACE guarantee, and the underlying rating on the class A1 notes, are
unaffected and remain rated 'BB+' with Stable Outlook.
The transaction is a securitisation of two project loans (Facility A1 and
Facility A2) under law 130/99 (the Italian securitisation law). The debt
facilities were extended by BNP Paribas and Societe Generale to Andromeda PV
S.r.l. (the project company) to build and operate two photovoltaic plants of
45.1MW and 6.1 MW (a total 51.2MW) in Montalto di Castro, Italy. The terms of
the loans effectively mirror those of the rated notes, with payments under
Facility A1 and Facility A2 servicing the class A1 notes and class A2 notes,
respectively.
