June 22 - Overview -- On May 24, 2012, Netherlands-based holding company Global Blue Acquisition B.V. (Global Blue) announced that it has agreed to acquire VAT refund operator Global Blue Luxembourg Holdings S.a r.l. -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Global Blue. -- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue ratings and recovery ratings of '3' to the proposed term loans to be borrowed by Global Blue. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the group will continue to generate solid free cash flow, which it will use to reduce debt and maintain credit metrics commensurate with a 'B+' rating. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating to Netherlands-based holding company Global Blue Acquisition B.V. (Global Blue; formerly known as Globetrotter Acquisition B.V.). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue ratings to the proposed EUR65 million revolving credit facility, EUR120 million senior secured term loan facility A, and EUR277.5 million senior secured term loan facility B, to be issued by Global Blue. We have assigned a recovery rating of '3' to these facilities, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue ratings on the proposed senior secured credit facilities are based on draft documentation dated June 14, 2012. As such, these ratings are subject to our review of the final documentation. Rationale The rating on Global Blue reflects our view of the group's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and its "fair" business risk profile. The rating on Global Blue is primarily constrained by the group's high leverage, which is partly offset by its good capacity to generate free operating cash flows and a swift amortization schedule for senior debt. On May 24, 2012, funds advised by private equity companies Silver Lake Technology Management, LLC and Partners Group AG announced that they have agreed to acquire VAT refund operator Global Blue Luxembourg Holdings S.a r.l., through holding company Global Blue. We understand that about 60% of the consideration for the acquisition will be contributed by Silver Lake, Partners Group, and management in the form of convertible preferred equity certificates (CPECs). Under our criteria, we consider these to be debt-like obligations. However we understand that these certificates are contractually and structurally subordinated to the senior secured credit facilities. The CPECs will sit at Global Blue's ultimate parent company Globetrotter Investment & Co S.C.A. and no interest or principal can be paid in cash on these securities while the senior secured credit facilities are outstanding. From a senior debt perspective, post-transaction leverage is lower than what we have seen in comparable transactions. At the end of fiscal 2013 (the year ending March 31, 2013), we forecast Standard & Poor's-adjusted financial metrics (including CPECs) of approximately 10x debt to EBITDA, 2x EBITDA interest cover, and free operating cash flow to debt of about 3%. When excluding the CPECs, this corresponds to a level of approximately 4x adjusted debt to EBITDA, 4x adjusted EBITDA interest cover, and adjusted free operating cash flow to debt of about 7%. The fair business risk profile reflects our view that Global Blue's business model, which primarily consists of VAT refund services to international travelers, is fairly small-scale, with growth prospects ultimately depending on the number and purchasing trends of travelers from emerging markets. This leaves Global Blue somewhat exposed to event risk and potential travel disruptions, the risk of regulatory changes in European travel regulation and VAT policies, and, as a result, potential volatility of earnings and demand generation, in our view. Still, the group's track record of double-digit sales growth, its healthy profitability as reflected in a reported EBITDA margin above 35%, and positive demand trends in travel retail, are supportive rating factors. Liquidity We assess Global Blue's liquidity as "adequate," according to our liquidity criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources--including cash, funds from operations (FFO), and available credit facilities--to amply exceed uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months, even in the event of a moderate unforeseen decline in EBITDA. While the business is not capital intensive, its seasonal cycle and the potential for downside swings, owing to the risk of travel disruption, require a certain cushion of liquidity sources and headroom under financial covenants. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions: -- Liquidity sources for the next 12 months mainly include a nominal cash balance of EUR30 million at closing. -- The company's liquidity is also supported by a EUR65 million revolving credit facility (RCF), of which EUR25 million will be drawn at closing. We understand that the drawn amount will be repaid within one year from the closing date. This facility will fall due in 2017. -- We anticipate that Global Blue will generate about EUR60 million of FFO in fiscal 2013 that comfortably covers the company's obligation to repay the initial revolver drawing. -- Liquidity uses for the next 12 months mainly include our assumptions of EUR20 million in working capital needs and EUR10 million of capital expenditures (capex). We do not expect any dividend payments over the next 12 months. -- The company has a favorable debt maturity profile with a manageable annual amortization until 2018 when the EUR277.5 million term loan B will become available. -- We anticipate that the company will have adequate headroom (at least 25%) under its financial maintenance covenants. Recovery analysis The proposed senior secured credit facilities comprising a EUR65 million RCF, EUR120 million term loan A, and EUR277.5 million term loan B to be borrowed by Global Blue are rated 'B+', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating of '3' indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for senior secured debtholders in the event of a payment default. The recovery and issue ratings are underpinned by our valuation of the group as a going concern, given that it serves a key function in the niche VAT refund segment, of which it owns a high market share. In addition, Global Blue has a broad customer base and long-term relationships with European merchants. The recovery and issue ratings also reflect the group's security package which we view as less than comprehensive (due to the absence of tangible fixed assets) and typical leveraged loan documentation. The recovery ratings are constrained, however, by the asset-light nature of the company's business model, with no significant value attached to tangible assets. We expect the senior secured debtholders to benefit from the security package, which will include share pledges over all the issuers' and guarantors' outstanding shares, security over bank accounts, and security over certain intercompany loans. All the debt facilities will be guaranteed by subsidiaries with EBITDA that exceeds 5%. The guarantors will constitute 85% of the group's EBITDA and gross assets. The senior secured facility agreement benefits from a typical package of four maintenance covenants, including maximum leverage, minimum interest cover, minimum cash flow cover, and maximum capex amount. The documentation also includes nonfinancial covenants with typical carve-outs. The nonfinancial covenants include restrictions on issuing additional debt, with carve-outs for a maximum general basket of debt of EUR20 million, restrictions on permitted payments if the group's leverage ratio exceeds 2.5x, and a restriction on permitted loans to non-guarantor subsidiaries of more than EUR25 million. We assume the primary insolvency proceedings would likely take place in Switzerland where the group has its headquarters and takes management decisions. We view Switzerland as a creditor-friendly jurisdiction. To determine recoveries, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. In this scenario, we assume: -- A combination of top-line pressures and lower transaction volumes as a result of a weak economic environment; -- Persistently high unemployment levels and potential swings in foreign exchange; -- Loss of merchant contracts owing to increased competition; and -- Increasing interest rates and margins on the credit facilities, to reflect the higher risk resulting from the borrower's simulated deterioration in creditworthiness. Under this scenario, we contemplate a payment default in calendar-year 2015, triggered by the group's inability to meet interest payments and scheduled amortization payments. At the point of default, we anticipate that EBITDA will have declined to about EUR60 million. We use a market multiple methodology to determine Global Blue's stressed enterprise value. We use a multiple of 5.5x, taking into account the group's business risk profile and its similarly rated peers. We therefore arrive at a stressed gross enterprise value of EUR330 million. From this, we deduct 7% enforcement costs, 50% of pension deficit, and local working capital facilities. This yields a net stressed enterprise value of approximately EUR294 million. At default, we project that there would be about EUR450 million of senior secured facilities and associated six-months' prepetition interest outstanding. Therefore, based on the above valuation, we believe that senior secured debtholders could receive recovery in the 50%-70% range. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company should be able to sustain at least low-double-digit revenue growth and EBITDA margin of at least 35%, based on favorable dynamics of its business model and international travel trends. The ratings do not leave any headroom for additional debt or the refinancing of the CPECs by more senior and cash-paying debt. We could lower the rating if Global Blue's credit metrics fail to improve owing to unexpected adverse business trends caused by declining travel, regulatory change, or operating setbacks. If Global Blue opts for a more aggressive financial policy on the back of dividend payments, or if it chooses to replace the CPECs with a pure debt-like instrument, we would also consider a downgrade. In particular, downward rating pressure could arise if Global Blue's adjusted EBITDA interest cover ratio falls below 1.0x (3.0x when excluding non-cash interest elements) or if its free cash flow generation turns negative. At this stage, a positive rating action over the next 12 months is unlikely in our view, given our expectation of high adjusted total leverage (including CPECs) during the period and the revenue growth assumptions that we have already factored into our base-case scenario. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008