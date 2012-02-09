-- Based on our updated performance expectations and incorporating the
Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its
corporate credit rating on Sandusky, Oh.-based theme park operator Cedar Fair
L.P. to 'BB-' from 'B+'. At the same time, we raised our issue-level rating on
Cedar Fair's senior secured credit facility to 'BB' from 'BB-' and maintained
our recovery rating of '2'.
We also raised our issue-level rating on Cedar Fair's senior unsecured notes
to 'B' from 'B-' and maintained our recovery rating of '6'. All ratings were
removed from CreditWatch, where they were placed with positive implications on
Jan. 23, 2012. The rating outlook is stable. Rationale "The rating upgrade
reflects our belief that, based on our updated performance expectations and
incorporating recent guidance provided by the company about expected
distribution levels, Cedar Fair will maintain adjusted leverage below 4.5x, on
average, over the intermediate term," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Ariel Silverberg.
We consider this level to be consistent with a 'BB-' corporate credit
rating, based on our assessment of the company's business risk profile as
"fair," according to our criteria. In addition to our expectation for limited
EBITDA growth over the intermediate term, we also expect Cedar Fair to maintain
annual distribution at a level within free cash flow generation. While we
believe adjusted leverage could temporarily spike slightly above 4.5x
(particularly in the first quarter, to fund seasonal uses of cash), we expect
Cedar Fair to consistently repay revolver balances by year end. Our 'BB-'
corporate credit rating on Cedar Fair reflects our assessment of the company's
business risk profile as "fair," and our assessment of the company's financial
risk profile as "aggressive," according to our criteria. Our assessment of Cedar
Fair's business risk profile as "fair" reflects our belief that management will
maintain cost controls and EBITDA margin in the mid-30% area over the
intermediate term. The assessment also reflects Cedar Fair's good geographic
diversity, operating 17 parks in nine states and Canada, and the relatively high
barriers to entry in the industry.
We believe these factors are offset by the vulnerability of operations to
adverse weather conditions, a risk exacerbated by the seasonal nature of the
business (the majority of EBITDA is generated in the second and third quarters).
The company's reliance on consumer discretionary spending and high capital
expenditure requirements also weigh on our business risk assessment. Our
assessment of Cedar Fair's financial risk profile as "aggressive" reflects our
belief that adjusted leverage will be maintained below 4.5x, on average, over
the intermediate term, that interest coverage will be good for the rating at
above 3.0x, and that adjusted funds from operations to total debt will be
maintained in the mid-teens percentage area. It also reflects our expectation
that distributions will remain sizable, although at a level within free cash
flow generation, and will grow over time. Our ratings currently incorporate our
expectation for a slight decline in attendance and flat year over year per
capita spending in 2012, which we believe would translate into a low single
digit percent decline in revenue. We expect only slight growth in attendance and
per capital spending in 2013.
This scenario reflects our economists' current expectation for only modest
growth in consumer spending in 2012 and 2013 and for unemployment to remain high
(our economists forecast is for unemployment remaining in the mid-8% area at the
end of 2013). We remain somewhat cautious that a weaker economic recovery could
pressure attendance and per capita spending this year and our economists are
currently forecasting a 30% risk of the U.S. falling into a recession.
Nevertheless, we believe the company will continue to sustain cost controls and
maintain EBITDA margin in the mid-30% area, which would result in EBITDA
declining only modestly in 2012.