(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'AAA' rating
and stable outlook on the ABN AMRO Bank N.V. covered bond program and issuances
under this program are unaffected by our lowering of the rating on the covered
bond issuer, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. (ABN AMRO), to 'A' from 'A+' on Nov. 16, 2012.
The outlook on the issuer is stable (see "ABN AMRO Ratings Lowered To 'A' On
Increased Economic Risks In The Netherlands; Outlook Stable").
According to our covered bonds methodology, we use the long-term issuer credit
rating (ICR) on the issuer, ABN AMRO, to determine the rating on the covered
bond program (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing
Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009).
By combining the asset-liability maturity mismatch (ALMM) risk classification
and the program categorization (see table 4 of the 2009 ALMM risk criteria),
we calculate the maximum potential rating on the covered bond program based on
the number of notches of uplift the program can achieve from the ICR on the
issuing bank.
ABN AMRO's covered bond program benefits from six notches of uplift above the
'A' ICR on ABN AMRO, and would now need five notches of uplift to reach a
'AAA' rating.
If the number of available notches of uplift exceeds the number of notches of
uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, the unused notches provide a cushion
against any downgrade of the issuing bank when the available credit
enhancement level of the program equals or exceeds the target credit
enhancement. If the number of available notches is equal to the number of
notches of uplift needed to reach a 'AAA' rating, we typically revise the
outlook on the covered bond program to reflect the outlook on the bank. This
is because a further downgrade of the bank would automatically result in a
downgrade of the covered bonds.
Prior to the downgrade of ABN AMRO, the covered bond program benefited from
two unused notches of uplift. Following the downgrade, the program benefits
from one unused notch of uplift and therefore the rating and stable outlook on
the program are unaffected by the lowering of the rating on ABN AMRO.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)