Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'BB(exp)' rating to Grupo Kuo, S.A.B.
de C.V.'s (Kuo) proposed Senior Notes issuance up to USD250 million
due in 2022. Proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used primarily to
refinance existing indebtedness.
The ratings reflect Kuo's strong operating performance in recent years, stable
financial profile, solid liquidity and adequate debt maturity schedule. The
company has maintained organic growth across business segments despite a
challenging economic environment in conjunction with acquisitions to strengthen
its business lines. Recent acquisitions have been funded with a combination of
internal cash generation and debt; Fitch expects consolidation and integration
of these operations in 2012 as well as the deployment of announced expansions
and new facilities in Asia to complement the company's portfolio.
Kuo's ratings are supported by its diversified revenue stream. Hard currency
generation represented 49% of total sales for the latest 12 months as of Sept.
30, 2012 (48% in FY2011), coming from exports and subsidiaries located outside
of Mexico and by joint ventures (JVs) with international industry leaders. The
ratings incorporate the company's exposure to volatility in demand and input
costs related to commodity prices across business lines. The ratings consider
Kuo's management long- term target of net debt to EBITDA between 1.5x and 2.5x.
Strong Operating Performance
Kuo's revenue growth has been supported mainly by acquisitions and organic
growth; while profitability has shown a slight improvement. For the latest 12
months as of Sept. 30, 2012, revenues grew 15% to MXN29.2 billion, while EBITDA
increased 22% to MXN2.7 billion, when compared to the same period last year.
Despite sharp increases in raw materials across all divisions, the EBITDA margin
reached 9.1% higher than 8.6% of the previous year same period. Fitch expects
profitability will remain relatively stable across Kuo's business segments in
the following quarters.
According to Fitch's calculations, annual Free Cash Flow (FCF) after dividends,
acquisitions and divestitures was negative for approximately MXN910 million, as
a result of increased working capital requirements and capex. Fitch anticipates
that Kuo's FCF for the next 12 - 24 months to be from negative to neutral as it
deploys its investing plan.
Consistent Business Strategy
Kuo continued its investment plan based on a dynamic business portfolio. Capex
during the year was dedicated to optimize operations across operating segments.
In addition, during the past year, Kuo made acquisitions or entered in new JV's
in its automotive and consumer divisions. The company recently increased its
equity stake in Kuo Divgi Automotive Private Limited to 96.5%, its transmissions
and transmission's components business in India, through its subsidiary Kuo
India, S.A. de C.V. Fitch expects that Kuo will continue with the strategy
observed in past years oriented to developing high value added products with
attractive returns, through a combination of internal growth and acquisitions.
Improved Credit Metrics
Kuo's credit metrics have been gradually improving following the acquisitions in
2011 and 2012. For the latest 12 months as of Sept. 30, 2012, total debt to
EBITDA and net debt to EBITDA were 2.3x and 1.9x, respectively, which compare
favorably to 2.5x and 2.3x at year end 2011. Fitch anticipates KUO will maintain
these stable ratios in the absence of debt financed acquisitions. The company's
total debt balance as of Sept. 30, 2012, was MXN6 billion, with minimal
short-term debt of 1% of total debt.
Solid Liquidity and Adequate Debt Profile
Liquidity is ample, and the company's debt maturity profile is manageable. As of
Sept. 30, 2012, Kuo's had a cash balance of MXN960 million, available committed
credit lines of approximately USD60 million and short- term debt of MXN64
million. The company's financial strategy includes prepaying the USD 250 million
of senior notes due in 2017 with the proceeds from the proposed issuance. The
next significant debt amortizations of Kuo are in 2015 and 2016 when MXN700
million of Certificados Bursatiles and MXN1.1 billion of bank loans come due,
respectively.
Key Rating Drivers
Positive factors for the ratings include a combination of stable profitability
across business segments, neutral to positive FCF generation through the cycle
and consistent leverage below current levels. In contrast, negative ratings
actions could arise by a combination of sustained deterioration of volume demand
and profitability, or large debt financed acquisitions, leading to a net
leverage above the company's long- term target.
Fitch currently rates Kuo as follows:
--Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB';
--Long-term Local Currency IDR 'BB';
--Long-term National Scale Rating 'A(mex)';
--USD250 million Senior Notes due 2017 'BB';
--MXN700 million Certificados Bursatiles due in 2015 'A(mex)'
--MXN700 million Certificados Bursatiles due in 2019 'A(mex)'
The Rating Outlook is Stable