June 22 - Overview -- We expect France-based seamless tube producer Vallourec's 2012-2013 EBITDA and financial metrics to be substantially lower than we previously anticipated, mainly after Vallourec revised its capital expenditure and profits guidance for its new Brazilian and U.S. plants. -- As such, we believe Vallourec's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt ratio will decrease to around 30% in 2012, which is weak for the rating. -- Still, we anticipate the company will remain committed to a prudent financial policy and to improving its credit metrics. -- We are affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term ratings on Vallourec while revising the outlook to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower the rating if we see additional profit, cost, or timetable revisions. Conversely, we would revise the outlook to stable if we gain further confidence that EBITDA will materially expand in 2013 and adjusted FFO to debt improves to 35%-40% in 2013 and 40% thereafter. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on France-based seamless steel tube producer Vallourec to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on the company. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that Vallourec's 2012 key credit metrics are likely to be weak for the rating, with FFO to debt close to 30%, while we see 35%-40% as commensurate with the rating during the current large investment phase. This has led us to revise Vallourec's financial risk profile to "intermediate" from "modest." Vallourec has cut its forecasts for the 2012-2013 EBITDA contribution of its two large seamless steel pipe projects in the U.S. and Brazil, amid delays in reaching full capacity, while capital expenditures at the U.S. plant are 60% higher than it initially envisaged. There is little rating leeway for further negative developments, while we believe project execution risks remain and lingering uncertainties surround the global economic environment, especially in Europe. Vallourec's geographic exposure is, however, fairly broad in our view, with Brazil, the U.S., and Europe all being important EBITDA contributors. The rating affirmation reflects our belief that Vallourec's major Brazilian and U.S. projects should perform in line with the company's revised plan, and that the company is committed to its conservative financial policy. We think these elements should result in much improved EBITDA and credit metrics in 2013 from an expected 2012 trough. In our base-case scenario, FFO to debt improves to above 40% in 2014, which we see as rating-commensurate. Under our base-case scenario, we assume Vallourec's EBITDA will decline by 15% to around EUR800 million in 2012, compared with EUR940 million in 2011, before recovering to more than EUR1 billion in 2013. This reflects our assumption that the ramping up of the Brazilian seamless tube plant will take much longer than expected, given a lengthier certification process by clients, and that the other key project (a plant in the U.S.) will also take longer to build. Aggregate EBITDA from these two projects should be negative EUR120 million in 2012, much less negative in first-half 2013, and slightly positive in 2013. In addition, demand from non-oil-and-gas markets is currently low, raising competitive pressures. We believe the operating environment in Europe will gradually improve toward the end of the year and in 2013. On the positive side, we anticipate that oil prices will stay elevated and sustain rising investments in the oil and gas industry worldwide, especially in areas which consume more premium products (e.g. offshore and shale). These represent Vallourec's premiere end-market at over 50% of 2011 sales, but a much higher share of its EBITDA. For iron ore producers, we use prices of $120 per tonne for the rest of 2012 and in 2013. Iron ore is an important EBITDA source for Vallourec. Our revised financial risk profile assessment captures the company's guidance that 2012 capital expenditure should be materially higher than previously assumed, at EUR820 million, with the U.S. project cost revised to $1,050 million from $650 million, reflecting initial underestimates. As a result, we assume negative discretionary cash flow in 2012. That said, we expect capital expenditure to decrease in 2013 to about EUR650 million, and cash flows to be materially positive from 2014 when the investment phase is complete. We continue to view Vallourec's business risk profile as "satisfactory," supported by the company's competitive market share in premium tubes and connections for the oil and gas industry, high EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditure over cycles, and supportive long-term growth prospects. Rating constraints include cyclical earnings reflecting the prevailing industry supply/demand balance, high capital intensity needed to add capacity, and exposure to raw materials price volatility outside Brazil. Liquidity We have revised our assessment of Vallourec's liquidity to "adequate" from "strong," as defined by our criteria. We expect liquidity sources to uses to comfortably exceed 1.2x in the 12 months from March 31, 2012. We factor in the following sources: -- EUR0.55 billion of available cash on March 31, 2012, after excluding $0.1 billion of cash that we see as tied to operations. -- EUR1.0 billion committed syndicated line maturing in February 2016. Out of EUR0.5 billion of committed undrawn bilateral lines, EUR0.4 billion fall due in the short term--May and June 2013. We conservatively exclude these from sources, while we expect management to take action to refinance these lines. -- FFO close to EUR0.7 billion over the next 12 months. The key uses of liquidity include: -- Short-term debt maturities of EUR0.9 billion, of which EUR0.56 billion relating to drawings under the commercial paper (CP) program. The CP program size is EUR0.75 billion, which we expect to be increased to EUR1 billion. -- Capital spending of EUR0.8 billion. -- Dividends of EUR0.15 billion, in line with the company's 33% payout policy. -- Working-capital outflows above EUR0.2 billion. The company has ample headroom under its financial covenant that limits net debt to equity to 75% at the end of each year. This ratio was 23% on Dec. 31 2011. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a downgrade if further deviations to our base-case scenario appear within 18 months. These could include a lack of improvement in the group's EBITDA and credit metrics in 2013 and 2014 and FFO to debt staying below 35%. This could result from upward project costs, new profit warnings, or weaker-than-anticipated industry conditions outside the oil and gas market. We could revise the rating outlook to stable if the company sustainably improves its EBITDA margin from a low first-quarter 2012 level of 12.7%, and if we gain further confidence that its 2013 EBITDA recovery, helped in great part by its major projects, will crystallize. We see FFO to debt of 35%-40% in 2013, and 40% thereafter, as commensurate with the rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- How U.S. Exploration & Production Companies Are Coping With Low Gas Prices, June 5, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: For U.S. Oilfield Services And Contract Drilling Companies, Ratings Should Remain Stable In 2012, May 1, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Exploration And Production Companies Draw Stability From High Oil Prices, April 18, 2012 -- Standard & Poor's Raises Its Oil Price Assumptions; Natural Gas Price Assumptions Unchanged, March 22, 2012 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Vallourec Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB+ Commercial Paper A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 