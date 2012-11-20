OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on DMI as a residential mortgage loan
primary servicer. The outlook is stable.
We also affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subrankings for management and organization
and loan/asset administration. The financial position is Sufficient.
KEY RANKING FACTORS
Strengths:
-- Focus on customer service and proactive default management through
both traditional methods and innovative programs in an effort to provide
maximum return for their subservicing clients and a positive experience for
borrowers.
-- Highly experienced management with industry leadership experience
Weakness:
-- The BITB new loss mitigation platform has just recently been deployed
and currently has limited performance history
KEY CHANGES SINCE OUR LAST REVIEW:
-- DMI has begun to use BackInTheBlack (BITB) mitigation platform, which
provides a more efficient way to offer, coordinate, and control, loss
mitigation alternatives between their borrowers and servicing clients.
-- DMI enhanced its management by creating a compliance manager and
hiring an experienced training manager.
-- The company began providing a single point of contact (SPOC) for its
clients to comply with GSE requirements.
The overall servicer ranking reflects our opinion of the company's
knowledgeable and experienced management team, an effective systems
environment, efficient internal controls, and proficient default management
strategy.
DMI is a third-party mortgage servicer, and we believe remains focused on the
importance of providing its clients and their borrowers with premier service.
The company is one of the leading subservicers in the U.S., with more than 100
subservicing relationships.
The ranking reflects the company's seasoned management team, solid level of
automation, and stable internal controls. Metrics provided by Dovenmuehle
through Standard & Poor's SEAM questionnaire indicate that the company
compares favorably with similarly ranked residential mortgage industry
participants. Dovenmuehle has multiple audit channels in place to strengthen
internal controls as they were no major audit findings.
DMI is monitoring emerging servicing standards to assure compliance to meet
legal standards. DMI has implemented SPOC on a limited basis for their clients
as needed including for GSE loans.
The company has significantly improved its turnover numbers, which were a
concern during our previous review. In the first six months of 2012, there was
no turnover of management and approximately 10% staff.
In our opinion, DMI effectively seeks to provide a balance between optimizing
subservicing client interests and keeping borrowers in their homes. Data we
collected from the company through Standard & Poor's proprietary SEAM
questionnaire reflects that DMI's reported servicing metrics are comparable
with those of its industry peers.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. DMI continues to grow its portfolio and management
maintains its commitment to growth primarily through targeted subservicing
markets, which include credit unions and community banks by capitalizing on
the company's experienced loan administration management, capable servicing
systems, and efficient internal controls
