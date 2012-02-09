(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

FEB 9 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two classes and affirmed two classes of three structured finance transactions with exposure to Italian banks. All four tranches have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and the Outlooks are Stable. The rating actions are as follows: Casaforte S.r.l.

Class A downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

Class B downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable UBI Finance 2 S.r.l.

Class A affirmed at 'A-sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable UBI Finance 3 S.r.l.

Class A affirmed at 'A-sf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

The rating actions stem from the rating actions on Italian banks (see "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Italian Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade" dated 6 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Casaforte S.r.l. is a securitisation of rental income deriving from the leasing of 683 bank branches and offices in Italy. These real estate assets are let to Banca MPS ('BBB'/Stable/'F2') and its subsidiaries until July 2033 and therefore the CMBS notes have been downgraded. UBI Banca ('BBB+'/Negative/'F2') acts as account bank, liquidity facility provider and interest rate swap counterparty for UBI Finance 2 S.r.l. and UBI Finance 3 S.r.l., both Italian SME CLO transactions.

Following the rating actions on the Italian banks, as per Fitch's counterparty criteria UBI Banca remains an eligible counterparty to support a 'A-sf' rating, hence the affirmations of the transactions. The Stable Outlooks reflect that Fitch expects remedial actions to be implemented should the counterparty be downgraded below its current level. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)