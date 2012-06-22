June 22 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Prominent CMBS Conduit No. 2 Ltd's floating rate notes due 2019 as follows: GBP357.5m Class A (XS0303848229) downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Negative GBP18.9m Class B (XS0303848815) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Recovery Estimate RE30% GBP18.9m Class C (XS0303849201) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'Bsf'; RE0% GBP20m Class D (XS0303849896) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% GBP11m Class E (XS0303850555) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0% GBP17m Class F (XS0305344417) downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE0% The sharp rating downgrades reflect disappointing recovery proceeds on two defaulted loans (Ambassador and Roade One). In each case, losses are compounded by swap breakage costs, since the loans were cancelled early upon breach of financial covenant. Calling loans during their term for technical reasons rather than payment default is not typical of servicer behaviour in EMEA CMBS, where forbearance is commonplace, especially while debt is being serviced. The effect of this unexpected action included swap termination (and crystallisation of costs) as well as unusually swift collateral disposition (at least for Roade One). Against this backdrop, a Negative Outlook is maintained on the Class A notes to reflect uncertainty regarding the final recovery amounts once the defaulted loans have been worked out. The GBP80.1m Roade One loan defaulted when the borrower failed to make a payment resulting from a "notice of demand" issued in July 2011 in response to an uncured financial covenant breach. Since Drivers Jonas Deloitte was appointed as selling agent (in August 2011), 16 of the original 17 properties have been sold. Like for Cavendish, the sales proceeds (so far GBP53.9m) are being held with Bank of Scotland (BOS; 'A'/'F1').. The last remaining property, a vacant public house located in north east England, is currently undergoing repairs prior to being brought to market. Once the workout is complete and the total loan loss amount established, GBP14.2m swap breakage costs will be deducted from total asset sale proceeds. Fitch estimates that approximately half the securitised loan balance will be repaid, which is far below previous expectations. The GBP90.9m Ambassador loan defaulted for similar reasons as Roade One, although a month later (August 2011). This time swap breakage costs total GBP18.2m and will be deducted from sale proceeds once the loan is resolved. The 14 remaining assets, which are in varying stages of a disposal process, are predominantly secondary retail assets, of which eight have remaining lease terms of five or more years (with two properties let for in excess of 20 years). Fitch has been expecting losses on this loan for some time (its estimate of 137% A-Note loan-to-vale (LTV) at the time of the last review was close to the figure reported shortly thereafter). However, by calling the LTV covenant, the associated swap breakage costs contribute to the magnitude of the present rating action. Another loan, the GBP51.3m Cavendish loan, is in default, although this time because of a failure to repay at its maturity in 2011. Eight of the 15 original properties have been sold with sales proceeds of GBP25.8m generated to date currently held in an account at BOS. These will be applied to the notes only after the loan workout is complete and the loss amount established. The remaining properties are high street bank branches fully-let to BOS for 13 years. Fitch expects only a moderate loss to be realised from the Cavendish workout, given sales progress to date. The two other loans, Lavancino and Colombina, continue to perform. Cash reserves established at closing (GBP1m and GBP1.7m, respectively) remain unutilised. Both loans are secured on single assets (though multi-let): Lavancino's collateral comprises a mixed use (retail, office, residential) asset located in London's West End. The asset is fully let with a weighted average (WA) unexpired lease term of 14 years, with Primark accounting for 55% of rent. The Columbina loan is secured on a London Midtown office building housing 40 tenants (in 98% of the space) with a WA remaining lease length of 4.2 years. Fitch considers both loans to be of a high credit quality, and expects both to repay at maturity or thereafter without loss. A performance update will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA CMBS Rating Criteria', dated 4 April 2012 and 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.