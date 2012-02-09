Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A-2' short-term rating to Central Maine Power Co.'s (CMP) $350 million 3(a)3 commercial paper program. At the same time, we assigned our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating to the company. The company expects to use the new commercial paper program for working capital needs and other corporate purposes. Backing the program will be the company's existing $600 million joint revolving credit facility that terminates July 15, 2016. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Central Maine Power Co. Long-term corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable New Ratings Short-term corporate credit rating A-2 Commercial paper A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Matthew O'Neill, New York (1) 212-438-4295; matthew_oneill@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Barbara A Eiseman, New York (1) 212-438-7666; barbara_eiseman@standardandpoors.com