Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Caja Ingenieros AyT 2, Fondo de
Titulizacion de Activos' mortgage-backed floating-rate notes due May 2051
expected ratings, as follows:
EUR382,500,000 class A notes 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Negative
The expected ratings are based on the quality of the collateral, the available
credit enhancement (CE) and the transaction's financial structure. The ratings
also take into account the integrity of the transactions legal structure and
Ahorro y Titulizacion, S.G.F.T, S.A.'s administrative capabilities, whose sole
function is to manage asset-backed notes on behalf of the fund. The expected
ratings address the timely payment of interest on the notes, according to the
terms and conditions of the documentation, as well as the repayment of principal
by the final maturity date.
The final ratings are contingent upon the reception of final documents
conforming to information already received. Fitch has relied on the following
sources of information to assign the expected ratings: loan by loan performance
data of the securitised pool, delinquency and recovery vintage data on the
originator's mortgage book, an onsite originator and servicer review, management
discussions and public information such as the entity's annual reports.
The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of a EUR450m static pool of
Spanish residential mortgage loans originated and serviced by Caja de Ingenieros
(not rated). As of 11 January 2012, the static pool comprised 2,816 loans
granted to individuals backed by properties in Spain. The collateral risk
characteristics are those of a prime portfolio with original loan-to-value (LTV)
of 65.91%, 100% branch originated, and 97.55% of the current loan balance
granted to Spanish borrowers.
However, Fitch has also identified risk characteristics such as geographical
concentration in the Catalonia region (70.57%), missing or incomplete data on
borrower's employment (41.87%) and income (37.32%), and loans granted for
purposes other than home acquisition (20.72%). Fitch has covered information
gaps by taking conservative assumptions on those loans with missing data such as
increasing their probability of default by 35% and assuming a minimum
debt-to-income (DTI) of 50%, respectively. Other risk attributes have been
captured in line with Fitch's RMBS criteria Spanish Addendum and are reflected
in the CE of the expected rating.
Caja Ingenieros acts as servicer in the transaction. In order to mitigate the
potential risks associated with servicing disruption, Caja Ingenieros has put in
place the following mitigants: appointment of a back-up servicer (Banco
Cooperativo, 'BBB+'/ Negative/'F2'), daily sweeps of collections from the
collateral to the special purpose vehicle (SPV) treasury account and will fund a
purpose specific cash deposit in favour of the SPV in an amount equivalent to
interest due amounts on the class A notes and senior costs during a six months
period that can be used by the SPV in the event of an infringement of the
contract by the administrator and in the amounts that the fund should receive
and have not been received by the fund.
Instituto de Credito Oficial ('A'/Negative/'F1') also acts as counterparty to
the transaction in the roles of financial agent and treasury account holder. The
structure is unhedged, and while the notes will be linked to three-month Euribor
the loans are linked mostly to 12-month Euribor (99.59%) and reset annually.
Consequently, the transaction will be exposed to basis, reset and margin
compression risks which the agency has accounted for when performing the credit
and cash flow analysis.
The securitisation vehicle will issue quarterly paying floating-rate notes, and
will operate a combined waterfall of payments with sequential amortisation.
Class A interests and principal are paid senior to both class B interest and
principal, however principal can be allocated pro-rata among class A and B notes
under certain circumstances. Total CE of series A notes, equivalent to 23% of
the initial collateral amount, will be provided by the subordination of the
unrated series B notes (15%) plus a cash reserve fund (8%).
The class A notes show robust stability to various sensitivity scenarios. Under
the most stressful scenario conducted by Fitch, which assumes an simultaneous
increase of foreclosures of 25% and a decrease in recoveries of 25%, the class A
notes rating would migrate to 'AA+sf(exp)'.
The securitisation fund is regulated by Spanish Securitisation Law 19/1992 and
Royal Decree 926/1998. Its sole purpose is to transform into fixed-income
securities a portfolio of mortgage certificates (certificados de transmision
hipotecaria, CTHs) and mortgage participations (participaciones hipotecarias,
PHs) acquired from the seller. The CTHs and PHs were subscribed by Ahorro y
Titulizacion S.G.F.T, S.A.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carlos Masip
Director
+34 91 70 25 773
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
General Castanos, 11
28004 Madrid
Secondary Analyst
Covadonga Aybar
Analyst
+34 91 70 25 775
Committee Chairperson
Juan David Garcia
Senior Director
+34 91 70 25 774
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The information used to assess the ratings was provided by Caja Ingenieros and
Ahorro y Titulizacion, S.G.F.T, S.A.
Applicable criteria, "EMEA Residential Mortgages Loss Criteria", dated 16 August
2011, and the "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain", dated 11 August 2011,
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions", dated 14 March
2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions