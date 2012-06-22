June 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB' rating to BGC Partner's Inc.'s (BGC) senior unsecured retail notes. The notes have a coupon of 8.125% and will mature in June 15, 2042. The notes are expected to be redeemable, in whole or in part, at any time on or after June, 2017. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to repay short-term borrowings under BGC's unsecured revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes. Given that a portion of the proceeds are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility, Fitch does not envision there being a material impact on the company's leverage levels as a result of the issuance. Fitch currently rates BGC as follows: BGC Partners Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Rating Criteria for Securities Firms' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Securities Firms Criteria