Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings
and outlook on Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) are
currently unchanged following the announcement of the company's 2011 fourth
quarter earnings and 2012 outlook, along with expectations for increased share
repurchase activity. PepsiCo expects its 2012 operating performance will weaken
due primarily to a combination of higher commodity and pension costs, and
increased marketplace investments that will more than offset planned accelerated
productivity initiatives. The company's outlook also includes increased returns
to shareholders in the form of higher dividends and share repurchases. PepsiCo
expects share repurchases will be at least $3 billion in 2012, up from about
$2.5 billion completed in 2011, which we believe will be largely debt financed.
This new information has not changed our assessment of PepsiCo's "intermediate"
financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term) and remains consistent
with our current ratings. Our assessment includes our existing characterization
of PepsiCo's financial policy as aggressive, and credit measures (that include
Standard & Poor's standard adjustments) that are now expected to be on the weak
end of the indicative ratios for an intermediate financial risk profile, which
include leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, of 2x-3x and funds from
operations (FFO) to total debt of 30%-45%. We currently expect PepsiCo's
leverage will be below 3x and FFO to total debt will be at least 30% during
the outlook period. However, should operating performance weaken below our
expectations or if PepsiCo's financial policy causes credit measures to weaken
outside of indicative ratio ranges for an intermediate financial risk profile,
we could consider lowering the ratings. If we lower the long-term corporate
credit rating on PepsiCo to 'A-', we would lower the 'A-1' short-term
corporate credit and commercial paper ratings to 'A-2'.
Primary Credit Analyst: Jean C Stout, New York (1) 212-438-7865;
jean_stout@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Chris Johnson, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1433;
chris_johnson@standardandpoors.com