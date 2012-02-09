Feb 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc. (A/Stable/A-1) are currently unchanged following the announcement of the company's 2011 fourth quarter earnings and 2012 outlook, along with expectations for increased share repurchase activity. PepsiCo expects its 2012 operating performance will weaken due primarily to a combination of higher commodity and pension costs, and increased marketplace investments that will more than offset planned accelerated productivity initiatives. The company's outlook also includes increased returns to shareholders in the form of higher dividends and share repurchases. PepsiCo expects share repurchases will be at least $3 billion in 2012, up from about $2.5 billion completed in 2011, which we believe will be largely debt financed. This new information has not changed our assessment of PepsiCo's "intermediate" financial risk profile (as our criteria define the term) and remains consistent with our current ratings. Our assessment includes our existing characterization of PepsiCo's financial policy as aggressive, and credit measures (that include Standard & Poor's standard adjustments) that are now expected to be on the weak end of the indicative ratios for an intermediate financial risk profile, which include leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA, of 2x-3x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of 30%-45%. We currently expect PepsiCo's leverage will be below 3x and FFO to total debt will be at least 30% during the outlook period. However, should operating performance weaken below our expectations or if PepsiCo's financial policy causes credit measures to weaken outside of indicative ratio ranges for an intermediate financial risk profile, we could consider lowering the ratings. If we lower the long-term corporate credit rating on PepsiCo to 'A-', we would lower the 'A-1' short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings to 'A-2'. Primary Credit Analyst: Jean C Stout, New York (1) 212-438-7865; jean_stout@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Chris Johnson, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1433; chris_johnson@standardandpoors.com