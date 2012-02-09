Feb 9 - Fitch Ratings says there will be a noticeable impact from the
pending American Airlines layoffs on the Dallas-Fort Worth region as a whole,
but anticipates limited negative effects to individual cities given the breadth
of the employment base.
American Airlines' parent company AMR has proposed reducing its
overall workforce by 13,000 employees as part of a cost-cutting plan to allow it
to emerge from bankruptcy. This action could result in the loss of several
thousand jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. American Airlines and
its regional affiliate, American Eagle, are, by far, the major carriers at the
Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. In 2011 they accounted for
approximately 85% of Dallas-Fort Worth's enplanements. American Airlines is also
one of the largest employers in the region with roughly 25,000.
Over the past decade, the area has weathered the ebb and flow of the airline
industry's fortunes. Fort Worth's unemployment rate climbed above 8% in 2003 due
in part to layoffs at AMR. At the same time, the regional economy has continued
to grow and diversify, with a labor force now exceeding three million. The
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MSA is the largest in the South and recorded a 7.1%
unemployment rate in December of 2011, well below the U.S. average.
We believe that two of the proposed cuts have the potential to directly impact
employment in the city of Fort Worth. The company's plan includes the closure of
the Alliance Airport maintenance facility in Fort Worth that has approximately
1,200 employees. The company has also proposed reducing 1,400 management
positions nationwide, and it is possible a majority of these layoffs could occur
at corporate headquarters in Fort Worth. We expect the impact of other proposed
cuts, such as those to Dallas-Fort Worth airport-based maintenance staff, to be
spread around a number of communities in the metropolitan area.
