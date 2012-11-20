Nov 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA' rating on Vermont Municipal
Bond Bank bonds issued under the 1988 general resolution that are rated by
Fitch. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by local government borrower loan repayments and debt
service reserve funds. A state moral obligation on the reserve fund provides
additional credit enhancement and is the basis for the rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STATE MORAL OBLIGATION PLEDGE: The 'AA' rating, two notches below the State of
Vermont's 'AAA' general obligation (GO) rating, reflects the security provided
by the state's moral obligation to replenish the debt service reserve fund if
needed.
IMPORTANCE OF BOND BANK: Fitch believes that a rating linked to the state's
general credit quality rather than the intended source of bond repayment is
warranted by the bank's longstanding role and broad state purpose of providing
lower cost financing for local governments in the state as well as the
demonstrated state support for the program.
STATE INVOLVEMENT IN THE PROGRAM: The bond bank is an entity of the state, whose
directors are the state treasurer and gubernatorial appointees. In addition to
the moral obligation mechanism, the provision to intercept state aid indicates
the further involvement of the state in the program.
CREDIT PROFILE
Established in 1970, the Vermont Municipal Bond Bank is administered by a
five-member board consisting of four gubernatorial appointees and the state
treasurer. The bond bank issues bonds and uses the proceeds to make loans to
local government borrowers throughout the state. Borrowers include cities,
towns, counties, school districts and other local governments. Almost all loans
are backed by a general obligation pledge of the local borrower, with a very
limited number backed by utility pledges.
The program's debt service reserve fund, which is sized at the least of maximum
annual debt service, 125% of average annual debt service, or 10% of bond
proceeds, is funded with bond proceeds. The bonds are supported by a state moral
obligation to replenish the debt service reserve fund if it falls below the
minimum specified level. By Vermont law, the chair of the bond bank shall, by
Feb. 1 of each year, certify to the governor if additional funds are necessary
to restore the reserve to its required level. Such funds shall be requested by
the governor by March 1. The general assembly is then legally authorized but not
legally obligated to appropriate money to maintain the reserve funds at the
required level.
Evidencing further involvement of the state, if a borrower failed to make its
scheduled loan repayment, the bond bank would certify the failure with the state
treasurer and the state treasurer would divert appropriated state aid payable to
the defaulting borrower. Loan payments are due 15 days before bond payment
dates.
Neither the intercept nor the moral obligation has ever been utilized, because
no borrower has defaulted on a loan repayment since the bond bank began
operations.
Although there is no change in the rating, the current rating affirmation
reflects the application of Fitch's moral obligation criteria rather than the
pool criteria that had been used to rate the bonds in the past. The change
follows the publication of a new quantitative approach to rating state revolving
funds and leveraged municipal loan pools (criteria dated May 21, 2012).
According to Fitch's criteria, 'Rating Guidelines for Moral Obligations', dated
April 20, 2012, a rating may be linked to that of the moral obligation provider,
notching down from its rating rather than up from the primary security's rating,
in certain limited circumstances. The bond bank's 1988 general resolution bonds
display characteristics that permit such linking to the moral obligation
provider, the State of Vermont. The bank is a state entity that serves a broad
state purpose of providing lower cost financing to municipalities in the state.
The projects financed are for basic infrastructure of the participating local
governments. The bond bank has been in existence since 1970, and the current
resolution dates to 1988. The provision to intercept state aid if a local
borrower fails to pay is further proof of the state's involvement in the
program, and the state clearly recognizes the moral obligation in its own GO
debt disclosure.
For more information on the State of Vermont's general credit quality, see
'Fitch Rates Vermont's $90MM GOs 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' dated Sept. 17, 2012 and
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 14, 2012);
--'Rating Guidelines for Moral Obligations' (April 20, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
U.S. State Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
Rating Guidelines for Moral Obligations