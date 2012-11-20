Overview
-- The Province of Newfoundland and Labrador continues to have a strong
economy and strong financial management, in our view.
-- We are affirming our 'A+/A-1+' long- and short-term issuer credit
ratings on Newfoundland and Labrador.
-- We are also affirming our 'A+/A-1+' senior unsecured debt and
short-term issuer credit ratings on Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, both of
which are based on the province's guarantee.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Newfoundland's economy will
continue to have elevated capital investment-related major resource
developments during our two-year rating horizon.
Rating Action
On Nov. 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A+'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the Province of
Newfoundland and Labrador. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A+' senior
unsecured debt and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on Newfoundland and
Labrador Hydro, both of which are based on the province's guarantee. The
outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador reflect Standard &
Poor's view of the province's strong economy, positive financial management,
low debt burden, and very positive liquidity. Its moderating budgetary
performance and risks related to the Lower Churchill hydroelectric project
constrain the ratings, in our view.
Newfoundland's vibrant resource-based economy supports our assessment of the
ratings. Its large and active offshore oil and mining sectors contribute
strongly to its high wealth, with nominal GDP per capita of approximately
C$50,000 (by our estimate). The province's resource industries, especially
offshore oil, also pay large extraction royalties that have given it strong
internal financing capacity to pay down debt, improve tax competitiveness and
make strategic capital investments.
However, Newfoundland's resource production represents slightly over 40% of
GDP, leaving economic output subject to commodity price volatility and
individual project operating risks. Provincial revenues are also sensitive to
changes in resource production values, with royalties accounting for an
estimated 40% of the province's adjusted operating revenues in fiscal 2012.
Nevertheless, under our base case scenario, we expect Newfoundland's economy
to benefit from sustained high capital investment in the next two years,
largely thanks to construction of the Hebron offshore oil project and Lower
Churchill. We expect these to generate further steady improvement in
employment that will support provincial taxation revenues.
Newfoundland's positive financial management under our criteria also supports
the ratings. In our view, the province possesses several attributes that
mitigate the potential downside effect of its high fiscal dependence on
resource royalties. Chief among them are its accumulation of large cash
balances, which are available as a potential fiscal stabilizer. The province
has also chosen to allocate past operating surpluses primarily to
non-recurring capital investments, as opposed to base budget increases. We
expect its conservative management practices to continue in the next two years.
The province also has the third lowest debt burden among Canadian provinces.
We estimate its tax-supported debt at about 75% of operating revenues in
fiscal 2012 (year ended March 31), down from 180% in fiscal 2005. It has not
issued debt in five years. However, we expect it to return to the debt markets
in the next several years, although the timing and magnitude of its borrowing
will depend on its cash flow generation, preferred minimum cash balances, and
Lower Churchill's financing strategy.
We consider Newfoundland's moderating budgetary performance due to the end of
1985 Atlantic Accord payments and lower royalties to be a ratings constraint.
Under our base case scenario, we expect the province's operating surplus to
average approximately 4% of adjusted operating revenues from fiscal years
2013-2015, compared with an estimated average of 15% from fiscal 2010-2012. We
also expect its after-capital account balance to swing to deficit, averaging
approximately 8% of adjusted total revenues.
Newfoundland's potential funding requirements and contingent liabilities
related to Lower Churchill also constrains the ratings. Although the decision
to proceed with the project bodes well for the economy, it could expose the
province to substantial construction risk and borrowing requirements in the
next several years. We understand the province and its energy subsidiary,
Nalcor Energy, will fund C$6.2 billion of the project's estimated construction
costs, while Emera Inc. will fund C$1.2 billion. We also understand the
project's financing strategy is not finalized, nor is the planned funding
contribution, although the federal government has agreed to provide some form
of loan guarantee.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Newfoundland's economy will continue
to have elevated capital investment related major resource developments during
our two-year rating horizon, supporting employment and provincial tax
revenues. Under our base case scenario, we assume the province will need to
make significant capital expenditures and investments that will lead to
moderate after-capital deficits in the next two years. We expect this, along
with the province's reduced internal financing capacity due to smaller
operating surpluses, to require the province to draw on its liquidity and
potentially issue new debt. However, we expect Newfoundland to keep free cash
and liquid investments above 80% of the next 12 months' debt service, and
tax-supported debt below 120% of operating revenues in the next two years.
We would raise the ratings if, all else being equal, we foresaw a material
reduction in potential contingent liabilities, which we do not expect until
after Lower Churchill's transition to operation, coupled with significantly
reduced pension deficiencies and stronger-than-expected budgetary results.
Conversely, we could lower the ratings if we came to expect sustained
deterioration in economic prospects or liquidity, or significantly increased
contingent liabilities associated with Lower Churchill. Currently, we have no
visibility of such developments in either direction.
Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20,
2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Newfoundland and Labrador (Province of)
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1+
Senior Unsecured AA-
Senior Unsecured A+
Commercial Paper
Global scale A-1+
National scale A-1(HIGH)
Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro
Senior Unsecured A+
Commercial Paper
Global scale A-1+
National scale A-1(HIGH)
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.