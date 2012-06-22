June 22 - OVERVIEW -- We have assigned a preliminary 'AAA/Stable' long-term rating and a 'A-1+' short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centre I and two issuances of "realkreditobligationer" out of its Capital Centre I. -- The portfolio backing the bonds consists of primarily second-lien loans secured on mainly residential, but also commercial and multifamily mortgages in Denmark. -- We have assigned these ratings based on our criteria for rating covered bonds. However, certain aspects of the methodologies and assumptions underlying these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future methodologies and assumptions applied to rate covered bonds may differ from the current criteria. The ratings on all covered bonds expected to be drawn under this program may be affected as a result of this review. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) June 22, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned a preliminary 'AAA' long-term credit rating and a 'A-1+' short-term rating to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's (A+/Stable/A-1) Capital Centre I and two issuances of "realkreditobligationer" (RO; Danish legislation-enabled mortgage bonds) out of its Capital Centre I. The outlook is stable (see list below). Standard & Poor's ratings address timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal on or before legal final maturity of the bonds. Nykredit Realkredit's Capital Centre I is a new capital center with separate program documentation. The ROs issued out of the capital center rank pari passu with each other and there is no cross-collateralization between Capital Center I and the issuer's other existing capital centers. Nykredit Realkredit's "saerligt daekkede obligationer" (SDO; Danish legislation-enabled covered bonds) and ROs mainly differ in the regulatory requirement to regularly revalue the collateral and eventually post additional overcollateralization if the collateral registered for SDOs experiences market-value declines. We understand that ROs do not have this requirement, and will therefore attract different risk weightings. Furthermore, we would expect the ratings on the covered bonds issued out of Capital Centre I to be more reliant on the issuer's active management of the overcollateralization to support the currently assigned ratings. We understand that Nykredit Realkredit typically funds new mortgage lending by issuing SDOs. However, the issuer will use this capital center to fund fixed-rate mortgage loans via ROs to support its two-tier mortgage lending model. The new model foresees that first-lien mortgage loans with lower loan-to-value (LTV) ratios will typically be financed or refinanced with SDOs from Capital Centres E and H. Nykredit Realkredit will fund the second-lien mortgage loans (higher LTV tier) through the issuance of ROs in Capital Centre I (bonds matching the maturity of the loan) and G (bonds which are refinanced over the life of the loan). Loans included in Capital Centres G and I are not offered with interest-only features. Nykredit Realkredit will start to issue covered bonds out of its Capital Centre I on June 25, 2012. However, we do not expect the capital center to grow in line with new origination growth. In addition, given the current funding preference of Danish mortgage customers to adjustable-rate mortgages, we expect issuance from Capital Centre I to dwarf the other capital centers incorporated in Nykredit Realkredit's two-tier funding model. The mortgage assets in the capital center will consist of a combination of loans secured by commercial and residential properties. Table 1 Expected Bond Maturity Distribution As Of Sept. 30, 2012 Bond characteristics Vol. (Thousand DKK) % Fixed-rate 10 years 451.6 71.86 Fixed-rate 30 years 176.8 28.14 Total 628.4 100.00 If the issuer becomes insolvent, the covered bondholders will have recourse to a separate, ringfenced capital center, and a capital center reserve fund. Furthermore, an assigned administrator ("Kurator") will administer the cover pool, and if necessary, refinance or "convert" the mortgage loans. The majority of loans in Capital Centre I are located outside Copenhagen. Table 2 Expected Geographical Distribution (%) Denmark 100.00 Copenhagen 29.56 Zealand 17.16 Central Jutland 22.29 South Denmark 19.84 North Jutland 11.15 We expect issuance of ROs from Capital Centre I to accelerate should the value of Danish properties decline, resulting in higher LTV ratios. Issuance volume from Capital Centre I may also increase if Danish mortgage borrowers generally move toward fixed interest rates. Reflecting Nykredit Realkredit's two-tier lending model, the collateral in this capital center shows higher than average LTVs compared with similar property types refinanced with SDOs. All else being equal, continued property price declines could further increase LTVs, which could negatively affect our assessment of the mortgage assets' credit quality. This could potentially result in increased target credit enhancement levels that we deem to be commensurate to support the currently assigned ratings for the covered bonds issued out of Capital Centre I. Table 3 Expected Property Distribution By Type (%) Residential 76.14 Agriculture 7.37 Private Rental (commercial) 7.26 Office 7.81 Tier 1 (hotels, leisure, etc.) 0.17 Retail 0.33 Industry 0.14 Subsidized housing 0.78 Capital Centre I is the second center set up mainly to finance second-tier (higher LTV) mortgage lending in Denmark. We have currently not observed any significantly different funding costs for this type of mortgage lending compared with other mortgage products. Should we observe an increase in funding costs for second-tier lending, we may reflect the different investor perception by adjusting our refinancing assumptions accordingly. We have reviewed the expected asset and cash flow information provided and projected as of Sept. 30, 2012 to determine a "category 1" program categorization for Capital Centre I and a current asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) measure of "low". According to our covered bond criteria, the combination of both factors potentially allows for a seven-notch uplift above the issuer credit rating (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). Comparing our assessment of the target credit enhancement with the expected available credit enhancement, we believe that the cover pool will be able to fully support the potential rating uplift for our 'AAA' rating on these legislation-enabled mortgage bonds. The stable outlook reflects our current view that adverse changes to our counterparty credit rating on Nykredit Realkredit, or to our ALMM measure, would not automatically result in a change to the covered bond ratings. We also believe that Nykredit Realkredit has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds at conditions commensurate with the preliminary ratings that we have assigned. Table 4 Capital Centre I's expected Key Characteristics (As Of Sept. 30, 2012) Classification of ALMM mismatch Low Program categorization 1 Maximum potential rating AAA Expected available credit enhancement (%) 16.20 Target credit enhancement commensurate with the maximum potential covered bond rating (%) 13.54 Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as (assets - liabilities)/liabilities. EXPECTED TRANSACTION SUMMARY AND PORTFOLIO CHARACTERISTICS Table 5 Expected Key Portfolio Characteristics (As Of Sept. 30, 2012) Total principal balance (DKK) 732,185,166 Bonds outstanding (DKK) 628,461,586 Total number of loans 1,234 Largest loan value (DKK) 17,331,997 Average loan (DKK) 509,288 Weighted-average LTV ratio (whole pool 75.69%) Commercial (%) 63.64 Residential (%) 79.55 Prior rankings (whole pool 100.00%) Level of arrears (whole pool 0.24%) Commercial (%) 0.26 Residential (%) 0.24 Defaulted loans (whole pool 0.00%) Weighted-average seasoning (whole pool - 73.9 months) Commercial 168.8 Residential 44.1 Proportion of fixed-rate mortgages (%) 100.00 Proportion of repayment loans (%) 100.00 Top 20 loans as % of pool 16.48 Reserve fund (% of assets) 14.17 Reserve fund composition: Nykredit SDOs (%) (several capital centers) 43.76 Nykredit ROs (%) (several capital centers) 38.45 Other Danish covered bonds (%) 6.44 'AAA' government bonds (%) 11.36 Cash (%) 14.08 Based on Standard & Poor's adjusted calculation. Percentage of pool with prior ranks LTV--Loan-to-value. IOF--Interest-only feature. ROs--"Realkreditobligationer". SDOs--"saerligt daekkede obligationer". Our credit analysis accounts for these characteristics and comprises: -- The determination of the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) ratio, which we essentially base on the underlying borrowers' LTV ratio; and -- The determination of the weighted-average loss severity (WALS) ratio, which we derive from the LTV ratio and the expected market-value decline of the property. The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At a 'AAA' rating level, the closing WAFF and WALS results are: WAFF 15.14% WALS 94.64% Assumed net credit loss (WAFF x WALS) 14.33% Nykredit Realkredit has stated that it currently intends to refinance and originate new fixed interest-rate loans with LTV ratios between 60% for residential and 45% for commercial and the maximum LTV ratios available under the legislation in Capital Centre I. We expect the issuer to expand the capital center by including loans that have a similar credit composition as the current projected loan quality in Capital Centre I. However, given the current small size of the capital center and the relatively high concentration of certain large loans, small changes to the capital center's credit composition may affect the level of overcollateralization required to maintain the assigned preliminary ratings. The issuer has stated its intention to maintain the current assigned preliminary ratings, and hence a level of overcollateralization, which is commensurate with the assigned 'AAA' ratings. POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES We have assigned the ratings on these covered bonds based on our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). As part of our cash flow analysis, we used Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Monitor to calculate the target credit enhancement for the covered bonds. However, the assumptions and methodologies used in this cash flow analysis are under review (see "Advance Notice Of Proposed Criteria Change: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating Certain Covered Bonds And CDOs," published on Aug. 5, 2010). This review may result in further changes to the criteria and may affect how we analyze the reserve fund included in all Danish capital centers. As a result, our future assumptions and methodologies used in the credit analysis and our Covered Bond Monitor model may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding covered bonds in this program. Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating covered bonds, we will continue to rate and surveil these covered bonds using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research"). 