Overview -- The management of Spain-based energy company Repsol-YPF S.A. (Repsol) has outlined measures to reduce debt considerably in the coming quarters, while we continue to assess the company's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. -- In addition, we consider that Repsol's operating performance is supported by its international upstream business, and we envisage that its downstream business will remain resilient to the uncertain macroeconomic situation in Spain. -- We are therefore revising our outlook on Repsol to stable from negative and affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that management will be successful in executing the debt-reduction measures so that Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations to debt will be commensurate with our ratings by year-end 2012. Rating Action On June 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Spain-based energy company Repsol-YPF S.A. (Repsol) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Repsol, as well as all of our issue ratings on its debt. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that management will be able to reduce debt significantly in 2012, in combination with our assessment that the company's liquidity position remains "adequate" under our criteria. Consequently, we have revised our assessment of Repsol's financial risk profile upward to "intermediate" from "significant." The business risk profile remains "satisfactory." Management has outlined a series of measures to improve the company's financial profile in its 2012-2016 strategy. We now consider that management has put enough debt-reduction measures in place to stabilize the company's financial condition. We recognize that most of the measures still need to be executed, but in our view, this is mitigated by the fact that we have not yet factored all of the measures that management has outlined into our base-case scenario. Even so, we expect Repsol's 2012 Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt (excluding debt at its subsidiary Gas Natural Fenosa [Gas Natural]) to drop by as much as EUR7 billion from 2011. Management outlined the following debt-reduction measures, among others, as part of its 2012-2016 strategy: -- EUR4.0 billion-EUR4.5 billion of divestments in non-strategic assets, including the sale of Treasury shares, which we view as having a fairly high likelihood of materializing; -- Working capital optimization of EUR500 million; and -- The exchange of EUR3 billion of preference shares into mandatory convertible bonds, which we would likely treat as equity under our criteria. However, in our view, the timing of this exchange is uncertain. Furthermore, we expect Repsol's adjusted debt to fall further as a result of a sale of its Treasury shares (the company sold EUR1.4 billion in January 2012) and the deconsolidation of EUR1.9 billion of debt at Argentina-based oil subsidiary YPF S.A. The Argentinean government expropriated 51% of Repsol's share in YPF in April 2012. As a result of the reduction in debt, we foresee Repsol's credit ratios improving substantially in the near term, which in our view has reduced the risk of a downgrade. Furthermore, we believe that management has shown commitment to executing the debt-reduction plan, which also includes a substantial change to its dividend policy, to preserve the investment-grade rating. We understand that management has already secured board approval for the plan. We also factor in the strength of Repsol's first-quarter, and likely its second-quarter, financial results, thanks to high price realizations and an improvement in margins in the refining segment. In the first quarter of 2012, Repsol reported replacement-cost EBITDA of about EUR1.3 billion excluding YPF and Gas Natural, more than double that in the last quarter of 2011. We now forecast that adjusted funds from operations (FFO), excluding Gas Natural and YPF, will be in the EUR3.2 billion-EUR3.5 billion range in 2012, under our oil price assumption of $100 per barrel. We forecast capital expenditures (capex) of about EUR3.6 billion and dividend payments of about EUR1.0 billion. We therefore foresee negative free cash flow in 2012, depending on the evolution of working capital. On the basis of the debt-reduction measures and assuming a near halving of Repsol's adjusted debt to less than EUR8 billion, we forecast that Repsol's adjusted FFO to debt will recover strongly, potentially to about 40% by year-end 2012. This forecast factors in a fair degree of resilience of domestic profits from Repsol's downstream business, with likely strong first-half results. However, Repsol's exposure to the weak Spanish economy remains a risk factor for the ratings. On the basis of our understanding that roughly 45% of capital employed (excluding Gas Natural and YPF) relates to the downstream business in Spain, we classify Repsol's country risk exposure as "moderate" under our criteria. (See "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). In a theoretical scenario where we lower the sovereign rating below the level of the rating on Repsol, under our criteria a "moderate" exposure to country risk would allow for the rating on a company to exceed the sovereign rating by up to two notches. Liquidity Our short-term rating on Repsol is 'A-3', reflecting our assessment of the company's liquidity position as "adequate" as defined in our criteria. We forecast the company's ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses to be close to 1.4x in 2012, comfortably above our 1.2x threshold. We consider Repsol's liquidity sources to include: -- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR2.9 billion (excluding YPF and deconsolidating Gas Natural) as of March 31, 2012, of which we treat EUR0.5 billion as tied to operations. -- Undrawn long-term committed bilateral bank lines that we understand exceed EUR3.7 billion (excluding lines at Gas Natural and non-European subsidiaries). The company also has short-term committed bank lines. -- Our forecast of FFO in the EUR3.2 billion-EUR3.5 billion range in 2012 (excluding YPF). These sources compare with the following estimate of liquidity needs: -- EUR2.1 billion of short-term debt on March 31, 2012 (excluding YPF and deconsolidating Gas Natural). -- Our estimate of EUR3.6 billion in capital spending (excluding YPF), compared with management's previous consolidated capital spending guidance of more than EUR5 billion. -- Cash dividend payments. The amount will depend on the scrip dividend take-up, but we currently assume payments of about EUR1 billion. The EUR1 billion bond due July 2013 carries a cross-default to YPF, but we understand that management has received external legal confirmation that there is no event of default due to the Argentinean government's expropriation of YPF. Furthermore, as far as we aware, there are no material adverse change clauses in Repsol's debt documents. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that management will be able to execute most of the debt-reduction measures such that adjusted debt falls by about EUR7 billion under our base-case scenario. We view an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt of 35% under our oil price assumption of $100 per barrel to be commensurate with the current rating. Ratings downside could arise if adjusted FFO to debt were to fall to less than 30% without any near-term prospect of recovery. Other risk factors include a material decline in profits from Repsol's downstream business, or an increasing impact of country risk in Spain. We see rating upside as limited until Repsol has successfully reduced debt by about EUR7 billion as our rating base case assumes. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Repsol-YPF S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 BBB-/Negative/A-3 Ratings Affirmed Repsol International Capital Ltd.* Preferred Stock BB Preference Stock BB Repsol International Finance B.V.* Senior Unsecured Debt BBB- Commercial Paper A-3 *Guaranteed by Repsol-YPF S.A. 